Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead “hopes to continue Reggie Roby’s tradition of professional excellence” with No.4

The Dolphins brought in a bunch of new faces this offseason. And as we saw with left tackle Terron Armstead and even head coach Mike McDaniel, many of these players and coaches respect the long-storied history of the Miami Dolphins.

One player, however, took this a step further.

On Wednesday, Miami’s Newly acquired punter Thomas Morstead shared why he ultimately chose the #4, and the reason should mean everything to diehard Dolphins fans.

“Wearing jersey number 4 as a Miami Dolphin is a big deal”, Morestead wrote. “I love the history of our game. Reggie Roby was a pioneer of the punting position in a number of ways. I hope to continue his tradition of professional excellence. #FinsUp #Dolphins #Tradition”

Wearing jersey number 4 as a Miami Dolphin is a big deal. I love the history of our game. Reggie Roby was a pioneer of the punting position in a number of ways. I hope to continue his tradition of professional excellence.#FinsUp #Dolphins #Tradition pic.twitter.com/V0QnOx0JQo — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) April 20, 2022

Roby helped pave the way for African American punters and kickers. He was also really good at kicking a football. The former sixth-round pick of the 1983 draft quickly became one of the best punters in the league —and to this day—remains one of the most iconic players in Dolphins’ history.

He may not be wearing a Dolphins uniform in this picture, but Oh. My. god!

Flashback: Is this fake punt by the legendary Reggie Roby one of the coolest in NFL history? (Yes, yes it is.) https://t.co/g3jmngciyfpic.twitter.com/PA3BrLthHd — For The Win (@ForTheWin) December 13, 2018

A former All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, Roby, passed away in 2005 at the young age of 43 due to heart complications.

His legacy —and the #4 — will now live on through Thomas Morstead.

What are your thoughts on Miami Dolphins’ great Reggie Roby? How do you feel about Thomas Morstead choosing to honor the former All-Pro Punter? Do you feel like Miami’s special teams improved this offseason with Morstead? Let us know in the comments section below!