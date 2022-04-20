 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Everything We Learned From Today’s Miami Dolphins Press Conferences | 4/20/22

Today the media had a chance to speak with GM Chris Grier and QB Tua Tagovailoa. Here’s what we learned:

By Josh Houtz
NFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

For the second consecutive week, the Miami Dolphins held a media availability, allowing the South Florida and National media to speak with General Manager Chris Grier and starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

I may not have been present for today’s press conferences, but I was fortunate enough to follow along on the team’s official YouTube Channel.

Here is Everything we learned from today’s press conferences.

General Manager Chris Grier

TLDR: The Miami Dolphins will continue to leave no stone unturned in their search to build a winning franchise. As we’ve seen before, Grier and his staff pride themselves on finding talent on the backend of the draft, which they intend to do this year. Grier joked that the team would be watching highlights of Hill during the first and second rounds of the draft. Grier also reiterated that Miami’s trade for superstar WR Tyreek Hill had nothing to do with the players in the 2022 Draft class.

He also revealed that head coach Mike McDaniel and Quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell ‘have been raving’ about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. New England was the most aggressive team in the DeVante Parker sweepstakes. Grier refused to discuss the rumors of Sean Payton and Tom Brady to Miami.

I, like everyone, am excited to see what the Miami Dolphins do this upcoming season. But even before that, I’m curious to see if Chris Grier has any tricks up his sleeves as the 2022 NFL draft moves closer.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

TLDR: First, I’m speculating here, but Tua Tagovailoa DID NOT like Brian Flores. That was one of my biggest takeaways from all of this. The other is the complete 180 team morale has taken over the last four months. Tagovailoa seemed genuinely happy and joked about his relationship with Mike McDaniel. He said Miami’s HC wants to hang out sometimes and gets upset when he’s not invited.

Tagovailoa looked as confident as ever and said he’s ready for year three with expectations only being one thing: WIN. Miami’s QB1 said the offense was similar to what he ran at Alabama. Tua even shared some insight on how he studies the playbooks, using his entire family at times to act out the play. Tua said he’s been working on his footwork in the offseason and building chemistry with his new wide receivers. He even traveled to Maryland to throw in the snow—as promised.

My expectations for Tagovailoa were unrealistic during his first two seasons. I can admit that. But I think now, with a head coach that believes in him, an improved offensive line, and the plethora of weapons now at his disposal, the Tua Tagovailoa we see in 2022 will be everything we dreamed of and more.

If you missed today’s press conferences, click HERE and HERE.

What are your thoughts on today’s press conferences? Do you think Tua Tagovailoa will take the next step in year three? How do you feel about the Tyreek Hill trade? What should Chris Grier do when the team is finally on the clock with pick 102? Should the Dolphins be interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel?!?! Let us know in the comments section below!

