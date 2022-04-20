Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Bill Belichick working more this offseason ‘than he has in the recent past’ - Pats Pulpit

Even at age 70, Belichick is displaying his trademark work ethic.





An in-depth look at Braden Mann’s 2021 season - Gang Green Nation

2020 draft pick Braden Mann was hoping to take his game to the next level in year two, but unfortunately his season was disrupted by a knee injury in the opener.

Any assessment of his performance...





Buffalo Bills have cap space to add players before draft, plus sign picks - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo is sitting pretty with cap space

AFC NORTH:

Ravens cut WR Miles Boykin - Baltimore Beatdown

Never quite caught on





3 big characteristics involved in scouting for the Pittsburgh Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain

Character concerns can make or break the immediate financial futures of many NFL caliber prospects.





What does the Bengals’ interest in Alec Pierce say about Tee Higgins’ future? - Cincy Jungle

Cincinnati’s coaches may be looking to 2024.





Cleveland Browns: Does Baker Mayfield have Carolina in his mind? (Maybe he should.) - Dawgs By Nature

Carolina Panthers looking like a possible destination for Cleveland’s former starting quarterback.

AFC SOUTH:

Sports Illustrated Lists Potential Linemen To Take with 13th Pick - Battle Red Blog

A brief history of large men who stand along an invisible line.





Report: A.J. Brown to skip Titans voluntary workouts - Music City Miracles

According to multiple reports, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown will skip the team’s voluntary workout program in Nashville, which begins later today (on Monday, April 18th).





Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence details offseason, moving forward from difficult year - Big Cat Country

Lawrence enters Year 2 with renewed expectations, drive to build off of rough first season in the NFL.





Breaking News: Colts Signing Pro Bowl Cornerback Stephon Gilmore to 2-Year, $23 Million Deal - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts are signing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to Josina Anderson.

AFC WEST:

How much use is too much use for an NFL running back in 2022? - Mile High Report

Updating a study from about a decade ago that looked at the "break" point in terms of running back utilization. What this means for how the Broncos might use Javonte Williams while he is on his rookie contract.





Trade back or stay put: Are the Chargers doing it right? - Bolts From The Blue

For years, there’s been the stories of how Bill Belichick is a draft genius who manipulates the draft like a hooded, emotionless puppet master. There’s the endless litany of quotes bantered...





Las Vegas Raiders draft 2022: Ranking needs - Silver And Black Pride

What positions do Raiders most need to address in the draft?





Chiefs-Dolphins Tyreek Hill trade: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce kept in loop - Arrowhead Pride

The quarterback and tight end were fully aware during the process of the monumental trade.

NFC EAST:

2022 NFL Draft: For Giants, a quarterback decision is looming ... just probably not right now - Big Blue View

Let’s start at quarterback as we go position by position to preview Giants’ draft possibilities





Eagles reportedly made a “hard play” for Stephon Gilmore - Bleeding Green Nation

Instead, the CB chose to sign with the Colts.





2023 RB draft class could make Cowboys forget about the position in 2022 - Blogging The Boys

The 2023 RB draft class is impressively deep next year.





Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders deny all alleged financial improprieties in new letter to the FTC - Hogs Haven

Dan Snyder denies everything

NFC NORTH:

Aaron Rodgers to pair up with Tom Brady for June’s The Match - Acme Packing Company

They’ll be facing off against fellow NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.





2022 Detroit Lions Draft preview: GM Brad Holmes faces huge decision at quarterback - Pride Of Detroit

The timing is perfect for the Detroit Lions to add a quarterback, but is this franchise’s long-term passer in this year’s draft class?





Matt Eberflus: Bears’ Justin Fields will be in a “quarterback-friendly offense” - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears’ head coach thinks his quarterback is in an ideal position to thrive.





Can Kevin Get More from Kirk? - Daily Norseman

The Vikings new head coach is planning to build the offense around what Kirk does best, but can he also help him improve what he doesn’t do best?

NFC SOUTH:

Saints could be interested in Malik Willis - Canal Street Chronicles

Malik Willis heading to the Bayou?





The Falcons will need to make moves after the draft to sign their rookie class - The Falcoholic

For the second straight offseason, the Falcons are saving some roster decisions for May or later.





Czikk’s Take: Would the Panthers be setting Malik Willis up to bust? - Cat Scratch Reader

Sticking to football every Tuesday.





Offensive continuity big for Bucs in 2022 - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay’s offensive tackle talks of the importance for players, coaches returning.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Trey Lance given the impression he’ll start; the market “isn’t overly hot” for Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation

More QB rumors as we get closer to the NFL Draft





Arizona Cardinals re-sign A.J. Green to one-year contract - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have announced another of their own free agents are coming back.

The team has agreed to a one-year contract with veteran wide receiver A.J. Green.





Why Seahawks are likely to select offensive line in 2022 NFL Draft - Field Gulls

The countdown to the 2022 NFL Draft is about to hit single digit days, and fans across the NFL are working themselves into a frenzy regarding the infusion of young talent and potential their...





Who is more valuable to the Rams: Matthew Stafford or Cooper Kupp? - Turf Show Times

Plus nine more Rams questions for Rams fans!