Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Bill Belichick working more this offseason ‘than he has in the recent past’ - Pats Pulpit
Even at age 70, Belichick is displaying his trademark work ethic.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
An in-depth look at Braden Mann’s 2021 season - Gang Green Nation
2020 draft pick Braden Mann was hoping to take his game to the next level in year two, but unfortunately his season was disrupted by a knee injury in the opener.
Any assessment of his performance...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills have cap space to add players before draft, plus sign picks - Buffalo Rumblings
Buffalo is sitting pretty with cap space
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens cut WR Miles Boykin - Baltimore Beatdown
Never quite caught on
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
3 big characteristics involved in scouting for the Pittsburgh Steelers - Behind the Steel Curtain
Character concerns can make or break the immediate financial futures of many NFL caliber prospects.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
What does the Bengals’ interest in Alec Pierce say about Tee Higgins’ future? - Cincy Jungle
Cincinnati’s coaches may be looking to 2024.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Does Baker Mayfield have Carolina in his mind? (Maybe he should.) - Dawgs By Nature
Carolina Panthers looking like a possible destination for Cleveland’s former starting quarterback.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Sports Illustrated Lists Potential Linemen To Take with 13th Pick - Battle Red Blog
A brief history of large men who stand along an invisible line.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Report: A.J. Brown to skip Titans voluntary workouts - Music City Miracles
According to multiple reports, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown will skip the team’s voluntary workout program in Nashville, which begins later today (on Monday, April 18th).
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence details offseason, moving forward from difficult year - Big Cat Country
Lawrence enters Year 2 with renewed expectations, drive to build off of rough first season in the NFL.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Breaking News: Colts Signing Pro Bowl Cornerback Stephon Gilmore to 2-Year, $23 Million Deal - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts are signing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to Josina Anderson.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
How much use is too much use for an NFL running back in 2022? - Mile High Report
Updating a study from about a decade ago that looked at the "break" point in terms of running back utilization. What this means for how the Broncos might use Javonte Williams while he is on his rookie contract.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Trade back or stay put: Are the Chargers doing it right? - Bolts From The Blue
For years, there’s been the stories of how Bill Belichick is a draft genius who manipulates the draft like a hooded, emotionless puppet master. There’s the endless litany of quotes bantered...
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders draft 2022: Ranking needs - Silver And Black Pride
What positions do Raiders most need to address in the draft?
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs-Dolphins Tyreek Hill trade: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce kept in loop - Arrowhead Pride
The quarterback and tight end were fully aware during the process of the monumental trade.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
2022 NFL Draft: For Giants, a quarterback decision is looming ... just probably not right now - Big Blue View
Let’s start at quarterback as we go position by position to preview Giants’ draft possibilities
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles reportedly made a “hard play” for Stephon Gilmore - Bleeding Green Nation
Instead, the CB chose to sign with the Colts.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
2023 RB draft class could make Cowboys forget about the position in 2022 - Blogging The Boys
The 2023 RB draft class is impressively deep next year.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders deny all alleged financial improprieties in new letter to the FTC - Hogs Haven
Dan Snyder denies everything
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Aaron Rodgers to pair up with Tom Brady for June’s The Match - Acme Packing Company
They’ll be facing off against fellow NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
2022 Detroit Lions Draft preview: GM Brad Holmes faces huge decision at quarterback - Pride Of Detroit
The timing is perfect for the Detroit Lions to add a quarterback, but is this franchise’s long-term passer in this year’s draft class?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Matt Eberflus: Bears’ Justin Fields will be in a “quarterback-friendly offense” - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears’ head coach thinks his quarterback is in an ideal position to thrive.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Can Kevin Get More from Kirk? - Daily Norseman
The Vikings new head coach is planning to build the offense around what Kirk does best, but can he also help him improve what he doesn’t do best?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints could be interested in Malik Willis - Canal Street Chronicles
Malik Willis heading to the Bayou?
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The Falcons will need to make moves after the draft to sign their rookie class - The Falcoholic
For the second straight offseason, the Falcons are saving some roster decisions for May or later.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Czikk’s Take: Would the Panthers be setting Malik Willis up to bust? - Cat Scratch Reader
Sticking to football every Tuesday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Offensive continuity big for Bucs in 2022 - Bucs Nation
Tampa Bay’s offensive tackle talks of the importance for players, coaches returning.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Trey Lance given the impression he’ll start; the market “isn’t overly hot” for Jimmy Garoppolo - Niners Nation
More QB rumors as we get closer to the NFL Draft
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals re-sign A.J. Green to one-year contract - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals have announced another of their own free agents are coming back.
The team has agreed to a one-year contract with veteran wide receiver A.J. Green.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why Seahawks are likely to select offensive line in 2022 NFL Draft - Field Gulls
The countdown to the 2022 NFL Draft is about to hit single digit days, and fans across the NFL are working themselves into a frenzy regarding the infusion of young talent and potential their...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Who is more valuable to the Rams: Matthew Stafford or Cooper Kupp? - Turf Show Times
Plus nine more Rams questions for Rams fans!
