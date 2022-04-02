2022 NFL Draft: Dolphins DeVante Parker trade drops a draft pick, adds a 2023 selection

Always. It always seems to happen. After a few days of quiet, with not a lot of Miami Dolphins moves happening, on Friday, we took a look at the Dolphins’ 2022 NFL Draft selections, as well as their 2023 picks. With the trade for Tyreek Hill eating several of the team’s early selections, it was important to reset the picks the Dolphins have a few weeks ahead of the selection process.

With that complete, it was time to settle in for a quiet weekend, with the possibility that the team could look to add players in the second wave of free agency. Obviously, the Dolphins draft picks were pretty well solidified, at least until the Draft gets closer. That solidification proved on Saturday to be firmly set it Jell-O. On Saturday morning, about 24 hours after we reset the Dolphins draft picks, the team made a trade with the New England Patriots, sending wide receiver DeVante Parker and a fifth-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

Which means it is time to reset our reset of the Dolphins draft picks. One interesting note, the Dolphins, by sending away their fifth-round selection this year, now own none of their own picks for the year, with just four selections to be made and all of them coming via trades. Here is where the team stands following the Parker trade:

2022 NFL Draft - Miami Dolphins selections

First Round

Pick 15 - Traded to Philadelphia Eagles as part of trade-up in 2021 (Pick 6: WR Jaylen Waddle)

Pick 29 - Acquired from San Francisco 49ers as part of trade-back in 2021; Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Second Round

Pick 50 - Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Third Round

Pick 81 - Traded to New York Giants in a trade-up in 2021 (Pick 42: OT Liam Eichenberg)

Pick 102 - Acquired from San Francisco 49ers as part trade-back in 2021

Fourth Round

Pick 121 - Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Pick 125 - Acquired from Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2021 fifth-round pick

Fifth Round

Pick 158 - Traded to New England Patriots with wide receiver DeVante Parker for a 2023 fifth-round pick

Sixth Round

Pick 196 - Traded to Baltimore Ravens in acquisition of center Greg Mancz and seventh-round pick

Seventh Round

Pick 224 - Acquired from Baltimore Ravens in acquisition of center Greg Mancz (Pick originally Houston Texans’ selection, traded to New England Patriots, traded to Baltimore Ravens)

Pick 238 - Traded to Los Angeles Rams in acquisition of cornerback Aqib Talib

Pick 242 - Acquired from New England Patriots in trade of Isaiah Ford; Traded to Caolina Panthers in acquisition of offensive lineman Greg Little

Pick 247 - Acquired from Tennessee Titans in acquisition of offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson

2023 NFL Draft - Miami Dolphins selections

First Round

1A - Dolphins pick

1B - Acquired from San Francisco 49ers as part trade-back in 2021

Second round

2 - Dolphins pick

Third round

3A - Dolphins pick

3B - Acquired from New England in trade of wide receiver DeVante Parker

Fourth round

4 - Dolphins pick; Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Fifth Round

5 - Dolphins pick

Sixth Round

6A - Dolphins pick; Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill

6B - Acquired from Chicago Bears in trade of wide receiver Jakeem Grant

Seventh Round

7 - Dolphins pick