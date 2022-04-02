DeVante Parker traded to Patriots

The DeVante Parker era with the Miami Dolphins ended on Saturday, but his time in the AFC East continues. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have agreed to a trade with the New England Patriots to send their 2015 first-round pick to their division rivals. The move really does not come as a surprise as the Dolphins have rebuilt their wide receiver group this offseason and Parker seemed to be the odd-man-out of the group, but the move to send him to the Patriots is a surprise.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the trade involves Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick heading to the Patriots while the Dolphins receive a 2023 third-round choice.

In seven seasons with the Dolphins, Parker has caught 338 passes for 4,727 yards with 24 touchdowns. He has struggled with injuries throughout much of his career, only playing a full slate of games in a season one time. He was the longest tenured player on Miami’s roster prior to the trade.

With the trade, the Dolphins will create $3.3 million in cap space.

The Dolphins head into the 2022 season with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Cedrick Wilson at the top of their wide receiver depth chart. Waddle is entering his second season in the league after being Miami’s first-round pick last year, while Hill and Wilson are new to the Dolphins this year. Miami traded for Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs while Wilson signed as a free agent after beginning his career as a 2018 sixth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys.