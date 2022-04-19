Dolphins re-sign defensive tackle Benito Jones

The Miami Dolphins have re-signed defensive tackle Benito Jones, the team announced a short time ago.

Roster Move | We have re-signed defensive tackle Benito Jones. pic.twitter.com/VSgYzC7Atx — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 19, 2022

Jones, 24, signed with the Dolphins on April 29, 2020, after going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Ole Miss Rebel appeared in six games with Miami, recording two tackles (one solo). He played a total of 48 defensive snaps with the team in 2020, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

benito jones making plays pic.twitter.com/z2aebBBi5D — josh houtz (@houtz) November 15, 2020

Jones was on the Dolphins’ practice squad for the entire 2021 NFL Season.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins' signing of defensive tackle Benito Jones? Do you view this as anything more than a depth signing? Do you think Jones can forge a role in Josh Boyer’s defense and be a valuable piece moving forward? What were your thoughts when you saw all of the propaganda the Miami Dolphins' social media team released earlier today? Let us know in the comments section below!