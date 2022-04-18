Miami Dolphins assign jersey numbers for Hill, Armstead, others

The Miami Dolphins on Monday announced the jersey numbers for their free-agent signings, trade acquisitions, and number changes within the organization. These number assignments include obvious things like wide receiver Tyreek Hill, for whom Miami traded this offseason, carrying over his number 10 from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins. It also includes things like Lynn Bowden, Jr., receiving his third different number in two years with the Dolphins, having been 15 and 6 previously, now moving to number 3.

It also includes DeVante Parker’s number 11, freed up when Miami traded their veteran receiver to the New England Patriots, shifting to free-agent addition, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. The Dolphins will also see free-agent addition, tackle Terron Armstead continue to wear the 72 that he wore with the New Orleans Saints.

The full jersey number assignments was released via a Twitter video:

The numbers are:

2 - Chase Edmonds, running back

3 - Lynn Bowden, Jr., wide receiver

4 - Thomas Morstead, punter

5 - Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback

10 - Tyreek Hill, wide receiver

11 - Cedrick Wilson, Jr., wide receiver

14 - Trent Sherfield, wide receiver

16 - Chris Streveler, quarterback

27 - Keion Crossen, defensive back

28 - Javaris Davis, cornerback

30 - Alec Ingold, fullback

31 - Raheem Mostert, running back

35 - D’Angelo Ross, defensive back

36 - Quincy Wilson, defensive back

46 - John Lovett, fullback

58 - Connor Williams, guard

72 - Terron Armstead, tackle

77 - John Jenkins, defensive tackle

83 - DeVonte Dedmon, wide receiver

85 - River Cracraft, wide receiver

89 - Cody Core, wide receiver

96 - Daeshon Hall, defensive end