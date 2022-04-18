Miami Dolphins assign jersey numbers for Hill, Armstead, others

The Miami Dolphins on Monday announced the jersey numbers for their free-agent signings, trade acquisitions, and number changes within the organization. These number assignments include obvious things like wide receiver Tyreek Hill, for whom Miami traded this offseason, carrying over his number 10 from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Dolphins. It also includes things like Lynn Bowden, Jr., receiving his third different number in two years with the Dolphins, having been 15 and 6 previously, now moving to number 3.
It also includes DeVante Parker’s number 11, freed up when Miami traded their veteran receiver to the New England Patriots, shifting to free-agent addition, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, Jr. The Dolphins will also see free-agent addition, tackle Terron Armstead continue to wear the 72 that he wore with the New Orleans Saints.
The full jersey number assignments was released via a Twitter video:
The numbers. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/VJqwXaZDCO— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 18, 2022
The numbers are:
2 - Chase Edmonds, running back
3 - Lynn Bowden, Jr., wide receiver
4 - Thomas Morstead, punter
5 - Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback
10 - Tyreek Hill, wide receiver
11 - Cedrick Wilson, Jr., wide receiver
14 - Trent Sherfield, wide receiver
16 - Chris Streveler, quarterback
27 - Keion Crossen, defensive back
28 - Javaris Davis, cornerback
30 - Alec Ingold, fullback
31 - Raheem Mostert, running back
35 - D’Angelo Ross, defensive back
36 - Quincy Wilson, defensive back
46 - John Lovett, fullback
58 - Connor Williams, guard
72 - Terron Armstead, tackle
77 - John Jenkins, defensive tackle
83 - DeVonte Dedmon, wide receiver
85 - River Cracraft, wide receiver
89 - Cody Core, wide receiver
96 - Daeshon Hall, defensive end
