PHINSIDER RADIO | Miami signs Thomas Morstead, Mike McDaniel’s ‘fun’ Dolphins, Tua’s Luau, Tom Brady rumors & more!

It’s been a busy week for me as I kicked off the first full week of Daddy Daycare and being Hans Houtz Solo with the three little rugrats. To say I’ve been a bit busy would be an understatement.

But with a ton of Miami Dolphins news and rumors to discuss, Jake Mendel and I knew what needed to be done. So I woke up early in the morning before the family woke up and recorded a better-late-than-never episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show.

i had a small window this AM, so @jmendel94 & i recorded a better-late-than-never episode of @thephinsider radio where we talked thomas morstead, tua’s luau, the fun #dolphins, gesicki's arms, foster/ingram, TB12 rumors & more

In this episode, Jake Mendel and I discuss the Dolphins' signing of punter Thomas Morstead, everything we learned from this past week’s press conferences, Tua Tagovailoa’s Luau, the #Fun Miami Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle’s appearance on I AM ATHLETE, Miami’s interest in Reuben Foster and Melvin Ingram, Tom Brady and Sean Payton rumors, and so much more!

I hope you have a wonderful weekend! #FinsUp