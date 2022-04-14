Thursday Evening Random Live Thread

As this is a nightly post (when there is not a live game thread or the Phinsider Question Of The Day Post) feel free to not only discuss the question/topic of the day if there happens to be one but to also use this as a live thread where the rules are pretty wide open, and you can discuss nearly anything so long as you continue to follow the site rules. Also, we obviously encourage group discussions of our Miami Dolphins and the goings-on with the team from day to day. Speaking of site rules the three rules that come with a zero-tolerance policy are that we do not allow ANY personal attacks against your fellow ‘Phins fan or even a troll from another site. Flag it and walk away! There is no reason to get yourself a warning or temporary banning due to someone else’s lack of proper demeanor. Beyond that, there is no discussion or even references to anything remotely religious or political.