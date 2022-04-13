Phinsider Question Of The Day With Poll

The assumption I am making for the basis of this post is that if you are on the Phinsider, for the most part, you are in fact a Miami Dolphins fan and most likely a diehard one at that. I personally only root for the Dolphins as my one and only favorite NFL team. I do also root for other teams in other games but the motivation for me in those contests is either I can’t stand a team or a player on a team or a head coach of a team so I root against them. I also tend to root for the underdog. Nothing like seeing the team that no one gives a shot to win go out and play lights out and shock everyone by beating what is considered a much stronger team.

Then there are many fans that have at least a second favorite team. Even those of us that will only root for the Dolphins have a team or two that they like enough that they would be willing to adopt one of those teams if say the Dolphins no longer existed as a franchise. Some people may have lived in two places as a child and developed a true fandom for both of the teams where they lived. Or maybe you started out a Dolphins fan in Florida and then moved out of state and when not playing the Dolphins you root for the local team as a sign of solidarity with your new community. Sometimes it’s just about one player that you love and you are a fan of that team until he retires or now you are stuck and you remain a long-term fan of the second team. Beyond those, there must be at least a hundred other reasons that you might have more than one NFL team that you root for.

So tonight’s Phinsider Question Of The Day is which team is your “second” favorite team in the NFL or who would be your second choice if you were not a rabid Dolphins fan? Please feel free to share your story of how you wound up rooting for your second team, if applicable, in the comments below. Everyone’s story, even the story of how you became a Phins fan, to begin with, is different and many of them are actually quite interesting.

I was personally born into a family where there were three things that were like religion in our home (or sometimes outside of the home). The Miami Dolphins, The U, and fishing. My grandparents held day one tickets and were ticket holders until my grandfather passed in 1997. My grandmother was possibly the most rabid fan I have ever personally known. She sadly passed this past summer at 96. In her casket, along with a few personal items and some photos, there is also a mini Dan Marino statue. Small gestures but I hope she was looking down and smiling at us that day.

So please give us your thoughts below and don’t forget to vote in the poll!