Dolphins meeting with Wake Forest OL Zach Tom

The Miami Dolphins have added two presumed starters to their offensive line in free agency this offseason, signing tackle Terron Armstead and guard Connor Williams. The moves come as Miami looks to finally find an answer to lingering issues on the offensive line, with multiple early-round draft picks and expensive free agents never quite solidifying the unit the way the team needs. With the two additions, the Dolphins should see an improved level of play, but it does not mean they are done adding players to the group.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are visiting with Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom on Wednesday. Tom spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons at left tackle for Wake Forest, but was the starter at center in 2019.

NFL.com’s Zach Zierlein writes of Tom, “Center prospect who spent the last two seasons at left tackle. Tom was extremely impressive in pass protection at tackle despite a lack of desired size or length, but he’s likely headed back to center in the pros. He plays with technique and plus body control, but his aggression level is a little lacking in the run game and his mass is below average. Tom could be a priority for teams with leaky interior protection. He has Day 3 value as an above-average backup with eventual starting potential.”

A concern for Tom is his size. He was listed as 295 pounds at Wake Forest, then weighed in at 304 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. He added weight again by Wake’s pro day, up to 307, before weighing in at the Carolina Panthers’ local prospect workout at 314 pounds. He seems to be maintaining his agility and speed - running a 4.94 second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine - despite the added weight.

Athleticism scores for the 2022 offensive line class are now official.



Among offensive tackles, three prospects finished with an athleticism score of 90-plus:



Zach Tom, @WakeFB (99)

Bernhard Raimann, @CMU_Football (96)

Trevor Penning, @UNIFootball (90)#NextGenScores pic.twitter.com/USlfjcDibG — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 5, 2022

Tom ran a 4.47 20-yard shuttle at the Combine.

The Dolphins could look to target Tom with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a third-round selection (102nd overall).