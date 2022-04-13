The Miami Dolphins hosted another media availability earlier today, and I was fortunate enough to be scrolling through Twitter at the perfect time. It also worked out that my two-month-old was sleeping, and her older siblings (2 y/o and 4 y/o) were content playing with their plethora of toys.

So, I did what any father would do if they had a glimmer of time to themself and hopped on Youtube — which anyone could have done — and covered the interviews as any verified journalist would. :)

Here’s everything we learned from today’s Miami Dolphins press conferences. 4/13/22

Linebacker, Elandon Roberts

elandon roberts on returning to miami:



"to be completely transparent, i felt like this was my defense. to be a leader on the field and off...i love being in miami. i have a good relationship with everyone in the building. it was a no-brainer." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 13, 2022

elandon roberts: "how he wants me to lead this defense, that's how i'm going to do it. because that's my head coach." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 13, 2022

elandon roberts on how he felt about brian flores being released:



[shrugs]



"it was months ago. i can't remember like that. it was just kinda...i worry about the present, not the past." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 13, 2022

Dolphins LB/captain Elandon Roberts raved about team camaraderie, continuity on D as he & others returned to MIA: “I just felt like this is my defense. I’m a leader on the team. It’s a no brainer for me… Every year they try to push me out. I’m still in here looking at you guys.” — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 13, 2022

TLDR: Despite his prior relationship with head coach Brian Flores, Roberts seemed relieved that he was no longer with the team (IMO). Roberts is ready to work hard for Mike McDaniel and feels like he’s a leader on Miami’s defense. HIS DEFENSE. Roberts confirms what others have said about a more ‘fun’ atmosphere. He also mentioned his perseverance to remain on the team despite several obstacles.

I still think Miami needs a middle linebacker and pray every night that Montana State’s Troy Andersen or Channing Tindall falls to pick 102. Or maybe Chris Grier trades up. Nevertheless, until the team signs Reuben Foster — and even probably after — middle linebacker remains a need. But I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t impressed with Roberts’ play over the last few seasons (he tackled a dude into a dude) and believe he can remain that physical presence in the middle of Miami’s defense.

Offensive Lineman, Austin Jackson

austin jackson on playing in a ZBS



"it aligns with a bunch of my strengths, more than being athletic. personally, i think i can play in any system...i'm really excited. i don't know how to fully explain it, but definitely know we're utilizing speed. very competitive & aggressive — josh houtz (@houtz) April 13, 2022

austin jackson on OL coach matt applebaum: "i actually watched a lot of college tape. i love playing offensive line. it's an art form to me so i love to study it. i definitely know what BC offensive lineman can do...these last few weeks working together have been great." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 13, 2022

'also comfortable at guard' per sources — josh houtz (@houtz) April 13, 2022

AJ: "it's a great feeling in the building. at the end of the day, whoever brought us all in together they did a great job of bringing in a bunch of like-minded guys. willing to work hard, and god willing to reap the benefits from that, and we do it with a smile on our face." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 13, 2022

Jackson says that his experience at LG helped him to understand the core techniques and approach to playing well on the line, regardless of position. Says that experience enhanced his understanding of playing on the line. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 13, 2022

TLDR: I’ve done a few of these before, and I don’t know that I felt the same about Austin Jackson after listening to him talk the same way as I did today. Jackson seemed confident in his abilities. He called himself a tackle, though he mentioned he was comfortable at guard. Jackson seemed excited about the zone-blocking scheme, and he made sure to reiterate that he started at right tackle in college. Jackson will continue to work on his techniques and fundamentals.

I’m ready for the training camp battles that are about to erupt on the offensive line (McDaniel says everyone outside of Terron Armstead will be competing for a job), and most importantly, to find out who will be protecting Tagovailoa’s blindside.

Tight End, Mike Gesicki

says he's going to continue to put in the work and eventually he hopes to get the contract 'he deserves'. — josh houtz (@houtz) April 13, 2022

mike gesicki on playing long-term in miami : "i am absolutely open to negotiation, but it's not really up to me as a lot of this is not. i just go with the flow, if they reach out my agent will be listening."



"i'm just going to go out there and do what i do." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 13, 2022

gesicki: "i want to do w/e i can to help this team win football games. i've been here for 4years, the last 2 years we've been the odd team out. whatever it takes to go out there &win some games. win a playoff game & get back out there. get this city going in the right direction." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 13, 2022

gesicki says it's up to his agent if he fights the TE tag



"I don't want to be the bad locker room guy, or the guy bringing the organization down...i just want to help this team any way i can. i joke around with durham, i am the most tenured on offense. i beat him by 17 hours." — josh houtz (@houtz) April 13, 2022

Mike Gesicki notes that George Kittle is so good at yards after catch and being physical and he’s going to watch that film and is happy to be coached by Jon Embree, who helped Kittle in San Francisco — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) April 13, 2022

TLDR: Mike Gesicki is happy to be back with the Dolphins, although he would prefer it be on a long-term deal. He will continue working hard and eventually prove to the Dolphins — or another team — that he’s a cornerstone player and worth every dollar. Gesicki says it will be up to his agent whether or not they try to push for the wide receiver franchise tag — which pays significantly more — but all he cares about is winning games. He’s excited about the addition of Mike McDaniel and Jon Embree. Gesicki had a few funny stories about his wedding and spoke about breaking the Durham Smythe news.

He may have me blocked on Twitter, but I’m a big fan of Mike Gesicki. And I do believe with this coaching staff, he’s going to take his game to a different level. So hopefully, next year at this time, he’s discussing his long-term deal with the team.

What are your thoughts on today’s press conferences? Do you think Austin Jackson can win the battle at right tackle? Should the team sign Mike Gesicki long-term? How do you feel about the middle of Miami’s defense? Let us know in the comments section below!