Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

2022 NFL Draft: AFC East has plenty of capital, with one exception - Pats Pulpit

Three of the four teams in the division are in a good spot entering the draft.





A Word on Jets Draft Needs - Gang Green Nation

We are just a few weeks out from the NFL Draft, and unsurprisingly much of the discussion for the Jets is about their needs. This is natural.

What I find striking about the discussion is how...





It’s rare for Buffalo Bills to extend players with two years left on their deal - Buffalo Rumblings

Stefon Diggs is one of just a couple

AFC NORTH:

Roundtable Reactions: Ravens re-sign DE Calais Campbell - Baltimore Beatdown

The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed defensive end Calais Campbell to a two-year, $12.5 million deal. Below, you’ll find the reactions to this move from some of our staff here at Baltimore Beatdown.





The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 rookie class was called on in a big way - Behind the Steel Curtain

The amount of starts the Steelers got from rookies was the most under Mike Tomlin, and it wasn’t even close.





Worried about Joe Burrow’s next contract? Don’t be - Cincy Jungle

Everything points to the Bengals paying their franchise QB... again.





Good news, bad news: Deshaun to face civil suits next off-season - Dawgs By Nature

However, none of the civil suits are going away

AFC SOUTH:

The Value of Things: Tanking Part Two - Battle Red Blog

How valuable are high first round picks?





Report: Titans to host OT Trevor Penning on Pre-Draft Visit - Music City Miracles

According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, The Tennessee Titans will host Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning on a Top 30 pre-draft visit.





A guide to how the 2022 Jaguars are navigating the salary cap - Big Cat Country

Everything you need to know about the salary cap as it pertains to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.





Report: Colts to Host North Carolina QB Sam Howell this Week Before the NFL Draft - Stampede Blue

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that will be hosting North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell this week before the 2022 NFL Draft:

AFC WEST:

Can the Denver Broncos have a good draft if they go running back early? - Mile High Report

The 2022 Draft is an opportunity to build up the depth at critical positions. Will Paton take it?





Chargers Mock Draft: Bolts add mass in ESPN’s latest 7-round mock - Bolts From The Blue

The Bolts will have the BEEF if this mock comes to fruition.





Las Vegas Raiders draft 2022: Expect Alabama interest to stay strong - Silver And Black Pride

New Las Vegas regime has a similarity to former brass





NFL Draft: Chiefs will likely need to trade up for first-round wide receiver - Arrowhead Pride

A Monday note from the NFL Network host shows Kansas City may need to be aggressive for the player it wants to pair with Patrick Mahomes.

NFC EAST:

Which tight end prospect is the best value for the Giants? - Big Blue View

The Giants will almost certainly draft at least one tight end. The tight end you would most like to see the Giants select is ...





Jalen Reagor trade rumors: Eagles wide receiver generating interest - Bleeding Green Nation

Is Philadelphia going to trade their 2020 first-round pick?





Cowboys offseason goes just like they told us it would, and has in the past - Blogging The Boys

Don’t expect too much action for the Cowboys before the draft.





Matt Corral should be Washington’s Plan B - Hogs Haven

Hogs Haven takes a look at 2022 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the WFT

NFC NORTH:

2022 NFL Draft: Overrated wide receivers based on WROPS, RAS, and WRAPS - Acme Packing Company

The Packers need receivers, but there are a few prospects they need to be wary of.





Lions confident in ability to develop quarterbacks: Ben Johnson ‘is a rockstar’ - Pride Of Detroit

If the Detroit Lions opt to take a quarterback in this year’s class, they have full confidence that their coaching staff can develop them completely.





A Deep Dive Into The NFL Draft: Part 1 - Windy City Gridiron

There are a variety of different approaches to the NFL Draft, but which one is the most effective?





So how pathetic was the Vikings’ 2-minute defense in 2021? - Daily Norseman

And why is it still Kirk Cousins’ fault?

NFC SOUTH:

Can Taysom Hill fill the Saints’ void at tight end? - Canal Street Chronicles

Sure, he can make some plays, but I’m not sure you can go into 2022 with Taysom at TE1.





The 2022 Falcons and the echoes of the 2008 and 2001 offseasons - The Falcoholic

Atlanta’s once again scraping by on a budget, trying to reverse years of losing, and in need of a quarterback.





Some provocative questions about drafting a quarterback at No. 6 - Cat Scratch Reader

Let’s project Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett against the careers of recent first round picks and ask ourselves if it would be worth it to draft them.





Rob Gronkowski he’ll play for the Buccaneers if he returns to football - Bucs Nation

The veteran tight end says the situation in Tampa Bay is just too good.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Deebo Samuel, and being the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL - Niners Nation

Deebo Samuel reportedly wants to be the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL, but that’s not as hard for the 49ers to do as it sounds.





Trenches are where great teams are made and J.J. Watt will be key for Arizona’s defensive success in 2022 - Revenge of the Birds

With Chandler Jones signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, J.J. Watt and Markus Golden will be relied upon heavily to get after the quarterback





2022 NFL Draft: Who is the ‘best player available’ at pick nine for the Seahawks? - Field Gulls

Earlier this week, I suggested that the Seattle Seahawks should draft a quarterback on day one of the upcoming draft, and readers were elated... to tee off on the QB class of 2022. The most common...





Aaron Donald on Rams: I thought I wanted to be done, but I got addicted - Turf Show Times

Donald says he’s faster than ever