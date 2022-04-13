Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
2022 NFL Draft: AFC East has plenty of capital, with one exception - Pats Pulpit
Three of the four teams in the division are in a good spot entering the draft.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
A Word on Jets Draft Needs - Gang Green Nation
We are just a few weeks out from the NFL Draft, and unsurprisingly much of the discussion for the Jets is about their needs. This is natural.
What I find striking about the discussion is how...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
It’s rare for Buffalo Bills to extend players with two years left on their deal - Buffalo Rumblings
Stefon Diggs is one of just a couple
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Roundtable Reactions: Ravens re-sign DE Calais Campbell - Baltimore Beatdown
The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed defensive end Calais Campbell to a two-year, $12.5 million deal. Below, you’ll find the reactions to this move from some of our staff here at Baltimore Beatdown.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 rookie class was called on in a big way - Behind the Steel Curtain
The amount of starts the Steelers got from rookies was the most under Mike Tomlin, and it wasn’t even close.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Worried about Joe Burrow’s next contract? Don’t be - Cincy Jungle
Everything points to the Bengals paying their franchise QB... again.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Good news, bad news: Deshaun to face civil suits next off-season - Dawgs By Nature
However, none of the civil suits are going away
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Value of Things: Tanking Part Two - Battle Red Blog
How valuable are high first round picks?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Report: Titans to host OT Trevor Penning on Pre-Draft Visit - Music City Miracles
According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, The Tennessee Titans will host Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning on a Top 30 pre-draft visit.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
A guide to how the 2022 Jaguars are navigating the salary cap - Big Cat Country
Everything you need to know about the salary cap as it pertains to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts to Host North Carolina QB Sam Howell this Week Before the NFL Draft - Stampede Blue
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that will be hosting North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell this week before the 2022 NFL Draft:
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Can the Denver Broncos have a good draft if they go running back early? - Mile High Report
The 2022 Draft is an opportunity to build up the depth at critical positions. Will Paton take it?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Mock Draft: Bolts add mass in ESPN’s latest 7-round mock - Bolts From The Blue
The Bolts will have the BEEF if this mock comes to fruition.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Las Vegas Raiders draft 2022: Expect Alabama interest to stay strong - Silver And Black Pride
New Las Vegas regime has a similarity to former brass
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
NFL Draft: Chiefs will likely need to trade up for first-round wide receiver - Arrowhead Pride
A Monday note from the NFL Network host shows Kansas City may need to be aggressive for the player it wants to pair with Patrick Mahomes.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Which tight end prospect is the best value for the Giants? - Big Blue View
The Giants will almost certainly draft at least one tight end. The tight end you would most like to see the Giants select is ...
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Jalen Reagor trade rumors: Eagles wide receiver generating interest - Bleeding Green Nation
Is Philadelphia going to trade their 2020 first-round pick?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys offseason goes just like they told us it would, and has in the past - Blogging The Boys
Don’t expect too much action for the Cowboys before the draft.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Matt Corral should be Washington’s Plan B - Hogs Haven
Hogs Haven takes a look at 2022 NFL Draft prospects that could contribute to the WFT
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
2022 NFL Draft: Overrated wide receivers based on WROPS, RAS, and WRAPS - Acme Packing Company
The Packers need receivers, but there are a few prospects they need to be wary of.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Lions confident in ability to develop quarterbacks: Ben Johnson ‘is a rockstar’ - Pride Of Detroit
If the Detroit Lions opt to take a quarterback in this year’s class, they have full confidence that their coaching staff can develop them completely.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
A Deep Dive Into The NFL Draft: Part 1 - Windy City Gridiron
There are a variety of different approaches to the NFL Draft, but which one is the most effective?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
So how pathetic was the Vikings’ 2-minute defense in 2021? - Daily Norseman
And why is it still Kirk Cousins’ fault?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Can Taysom Hill fill the Saints’ void at tight end? - Canal Street Chronicles
Sure, he can make some plays, but I’m not sure you can go into 2022 with Taysom at TE1.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
The 2022 Falcons and the echoes of the 2008 and 2001 offseasons - The Falcoholic
Atlanta’s once again scraping by on a budget, trying to reverse years of losing, and in need of a quarterback.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Some provocative questions about drafting a quarterback at No. 6 - Cat Scratch Reader
Let’s project Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett against the careers of recent first round picks and ask ourselves if it would be worth it to draft them.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Rob Gronkowski he’ll play for the Buccaneers if he returns to football - Bucs Nation
The veteran tight end says the situation in Tampa Bay is just too good.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Deebo Samuel, and being the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL - Niners Nation
Deebo Samuel reportedly wants to be the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL, but that’s not as hard for the 49ers to do as it sounds.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Trenches are where great teams are made and J.J. Watt will be key for Arizona’s defensive success in 2022 - Revenge of the Birds
With Chandler Jones signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, J.J. Watt and Markus Golden will be relied upon heavily to get after the quarterback
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
2022 NFL Draft: Who is the ‘best player available’ at pick nine for the Seahawks? - Field Gulls
Earlier this week, I suggested that the Seattle Seahawks should draft a quarterback on day one of the upcoming draft, and readers were elated... to tee off on the QB class of 2022. The most common...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Aaron Donald on Rams: I thought I wanted to be done, but I got addicted - Turf Show Times
Donald says he’s faster than ever
