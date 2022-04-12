Dolphins free agent 2022 visit: Melvin Ingram in Miami

The NFL’s free agency window for 2022 may have slowed down, but it is clearly not yet over. The Miami Dolphins are still looking for pieces for their roster, and they appear to be taking a closer look at a veteran edge rusher. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Miami is hosting Melvin Ingram on a free agent visit on Tuesday.

A 2012 first-round pick by the San Diego Chargers out of South Carolina, Ingram spent nine seasons with the Chargers, moving with the team to Los Angeles in 2017. He signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2021 season, then was traded during the season to the Kansas City Chiefs. During his career, Ingram has appeared in 128 games, starting 103 of them, with 385 tackles, three interceptions, 29 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles, seven fumbles recovered with a touchdown, and 51 sacks.

Ingram also recorded two sacks during the Chiefs’ post-season run last year.

If the Dolphins and Ingram were to agree to a contract, they would be adding him to a pass rush group that includes Emmanuel Ogbah, Jalean Phillips, and Andrew Van Ginkel.