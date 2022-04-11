Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hosts Luau to benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Miami and Broward Counties

Over the weekend, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hosted a Luau to help raise money for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Miami and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Broward County. This was the first time Miami’s star quarterback could host the event in South Florida, which raised over $25,000 for both Miami and Broward counties.

Coach McDaniel absolutely feelin the flow here at the Luau with Tua @TuaFoundation pic.twitter.com/1LTR0lxOKp — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) April 10, 2022

Guests enjoyed an evening of live entertainment, Hawaiian festivities, and exquisite Polynesian food. They were also able to mingle amongst the star-studded crowd, including head coach Mike McDaniel, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips.

Oh, and there was also a goat (or two) running around in the wild.

During the interview, Tua spotted Dan Marino walking in - mid sentence he goes, “oh man, that’s Dan Marino.” https://t.co/R8ITrEVORI pic.twitter.com/Ge72VbRof7 — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) April 9, 2022

Here’s an inside look at Tua Tagovailoa’s Luau from CBS4’s Mike Cugno.

Two Goats

Legendary Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino and @tua at LUAU WITH TUA tonight. pic.twitter.com/4vSqmOtIKH — Tua Foundation (@TuaFoundation) April 9, 2022

Mike McDaniel becoming a warrior.

Jaelan Phillips and Jaylen Waddle performing the traditional Hakka

Jaelan Phillips & Jaylen Waddle performing a traditional Hakka on stage #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/OsGItMLRPR — Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) April 9, 2022

Had a blast emceeing the first Luau with Tua in South Florida. Coach McDaniel earned Hawaiian warrior status, Jaelan Phillips and Jaylen Waddle brought the house down, but more importantly Tua helped raise a TON of money for Big Brothers and Big Sisters. @TuaFoundation @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/FCPkaaLvDb — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) April 10, 2022

Last year, the Tua Foundation donated more than $93,000 to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch to help cover funeral costs and counseling for those affected by the tragic school bus accident that unexpectedly took the lives of eight juveniles. Rest in Peace.

In total, the foundation has raised over $500,000 since its inception.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa announces donations of $25k to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Miami, and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Broward County at his event. Since its inception, his foundation has raised $500k in grants for education, foster care and athletics, he says. https://t.co/9VymbNmHZR — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) April 10, 2022

Regardless of how you feel about Tua Tagovailoa’s play on the field —and he’s been #good IMO—there is no question about what type of man he is off the field. And in my opinion, the world would be a much better place if there were more Tua Tagovailoas.

Tickets for the event were available to purchase at TuaFoundation.org for those interested in participating in future events.

