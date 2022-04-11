 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa hosts Luau to benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Miami and Broward Counties

The G.O.A.T Dan Marino was also in attendance

By Josh Houtz
Syndication: Palm Beach Post BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Over the weekend, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hosted a Luau to help raise money for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Miami and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Broward County. This was the first time Miami’s star quarterback could host the event in South Florida, which raised over $25,000 for both Miami and Broward counties.

Guests enjoyed an evening of live entertainment, Hawaiian festivities, and exquisite Polynesian food. They were also able to mingle amongst the star-studded crowd, including head coach Mike McDaniel, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, and pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips.

Oh, and there was also a goat (or two) running around in the wild.

Here’s an inside look at Tua Tagovailoa’s Luau from CBS4’s Mike Cugno.

Two Goats

Mike McDaniel becoming a warrior.

Jaelan Phillips and Jaylen Waddle performing the traditional Hakka

Last year, the Tua Foundation donated more than $93,000 to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch to help cover funeral costs and counseling for those affected by the tragic school bus accident that unexpectedly took the lives of eight juveniles. Rest in Peace.

In total, the foundation has raised over $500,000 since its inception.

Regardless of how you feel about Tua Tagovailoa’s play on the field —and he’s been #good IMO—there is no question about what type of man he is off the field. And in my opinion, the world would be a much better place if there were more Tua Tagovailoas.

Tickets for the event were available to purchase at TuaFoundation.org for those interested in participating in future events.

