2022 NFL Offseason Dates: Dolphins set to begin offseason workouts April 4th

The excitement surrounding the 2022 Miami Dolphins is at an all-time high. But if you listened to what head coach Mike McDaniel has been preaching this offseason, one thing remains abundantly clear: nothing really matters until the players are in the classroom, learning the foundation of Miami’s new offensive system.

Here’s what Mike McDaniel said last week at the NFL’s annual league meeting about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of Miami’s offensive players.

“I hope not because we haven’t been able to meet about football yet. So in regards to Tua and really any player on our offense, the nuts and bolts really begin April 4 for us when we start Phase 1. You try to have good players on your team on both sides of the ball, as well as special teams, you try to empower players by having good teammates and then you just – as boring as it is – you have to deliberately engage day-in and day-out to really get the end result that everybody wants. So have we done enough? We’ve barely even scratched the surface. There is no shortcut to doing anything great in this league and as much as you like to say bold this, that or the other; there’s no shortcut, there’s not secret. It’s guys coming in together trying to work for a common goal and becoming the best offense which has – remember, football is 11 separate players working together in unison at the same time and that’s what we’re going to start working on on Monday. Each and every day we’re going to be challenging Tua to be his very best as well as every other player on the offense.”

Usually, teams begin their offseason workouts in the middle of April. But with a new head coach in place, Mike McDaniel and his coaching staff will have their first opportunity to work with Miami’s young group of players starting on April 4th, the beginning of the team’s offseason workouts.

Most of these days, players will be in the classroom, and there probably won’t be a lot going on to get fans excited. But any opportunity to see the players arriving at the facilities early or making an impressive catch in shorts and a t-shirt will undoubtedly get my attention.

Other important offseason dates for the Dolphins include the team’s first voluntary minicamp, April 19th-20th. Offseason Team Activities will begin one month later, starting on May 16th.

