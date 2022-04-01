2022 NFL Draft: Resetting the Miami Dolphins picks

Over the last several seasons, the Miami Dolphins have entered the NFL Draft with several early round picks, giving them the flexibility to move around the draft order if and when they wanted, ultimately adding some key talent to the roster. This year, the Dolphins are not in that same position having used picks in this year’s Draft to add veteran talent as well as make moves in last year’s selection process.

Miami’s trades involving early picks this year included the twin moves last year, moving back in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers then turning around and making a trade up involving the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dolphins gave up their 2022 first-round pick in the deal with the Eagles, but they acquired the 49ers’ 2022 first-rounder in the San Francisco trade. That pick, however, was sent to the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason as part of a five-selections for wide receiver Tyreek Hill trade.

Where do the Dolphins stand with picks just a few weeks ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft? We reset Miami’s selections this morning, as well as take a look at the team’s 2023 picks.

2022 NFL Draft - Miami Dolphins selections

First Round

Pick 15 - Traded to Philadelphia Eagles as part of trade-up in 2021 (Pick 6: WR Jaylen Waddle)

Pick 29 - Acquired from San Francisco 49ers as part of trade-back in 2021; Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Second Round

Pick 50 - Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Third Round

Pick 81 - Traded to New York Giants in a trade-up in 2021 (Pick 42: OT Liam Eichenberg)

Pick 102 - Acquired from San Francisco 49ers as part trade-back in 2021

Fourth Round

Pick 121 - Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Pick 125 - Acquired from Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2021 fifth-round pick

Fifth Round

Pick 158

Sixth Round

Pick 196 - Traded to Baltimore Ravens in acquisition of center Greg Mancz and seventh-round pick

Seventh Round

Pick 224 - Acquired from Baltimore Ravens in acquisition of center Greg Mancz (Pick originally Houston Texans’ selection, traded to New England Patriots, traded to Baltimore Ravens)

Pick 238 - Traded to Los Angeles Rams in acquisition of cornerback Aqib Talib

Pick 242 - Acquired from New England Patriots in trade of Isaiah Ford; Traded to Caolina Panthers in acquisition of offensive lineman Greg Little

Pick 247 - Acquired from Tennessee Titans in acquisition of offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson

2023 NFL Draft - Miami Dolphins selections

First Round

1A - Dolphins pick

1B - Acquired from San Francisco 49ers as part trade-back in 2021

Second round

2 - Dolphins pick

Third round

3 - Dolphins pick

Fourth round

4 - Dolphins pick; Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Fifth Round

5 - Dolphins pick

Sixth Round

6A - Dolphins pick; Traded to Kansas City Chiefs in acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill

6B - Acquired from Chicago Bears in trade of wide receiver Jakeem Grant

Seventh Round

7 - Dolphins pick