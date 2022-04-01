The Splash Zone 4/1/22: Where Do The Dolphins Rank After Free Agency?

The AFC is going to be tough this year after the many additions that the teams made to their rosters. Yes, the Miami Dolphins are one of those teams that got better when free agency hit but are the additions of Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill enough to compete with the firepower at the top of the AFC? How well the Dolphins do this year will most likely come down to the play of Tua Tagovailoa, who is entering his third year. Mike McDaniel was brought in to get the best out of the young QB and with the additions of Armstead and Hill, it’s hard not to believe that Tua could take a huge step this season.

Where the Miami Dolphins Stand in Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins appear to have vastly improved their roster this offseason, but they still face a tough challenge in trying to make the playoffs in the loaded AFC

Miami Dolphins notes on their offensive line plans, the situation at center, other needs to be addressed, Emmanuel Ogbah and AFC East fallout.

The heavy lifting seems done entering the draft after a flurry of bold moves that signal GM Chris Grier has the roster ready to "start competing."

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Miami Dolphins have been busy this offseason. While we are in the middle of a lull, it is time to update the team’s depth chart, adding players like tackle Terron Armstead, signed as a free...