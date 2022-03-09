Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Patriots release veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy - Pats Pulpit
New England is parting ways with its starting linebacker.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Building A GGN Big Board 2022: Prospect No. 11 - Gang Green Nation
We have a tie for the 11th prospect on the 2022 GGN Big Board. And the winners are: Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC, and George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue! With London and Karlaftis taking the 11th...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Opinion: Bills need to swing big at RB or not swing at all - Buffalo Rumblings
I don’t see the Bills doing a medium swing at running back this offseason
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens given best odds to go from worst to first among fourth place teams - Baltimore Beatdown
The bounce back will be real
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Does fixing the Offensive Line in free agency change the Steelers draft - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers need a lot of help this offseason but addressing one spot in free agency opens up a world of possibilities
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals eyeing 49ers OG Laken Tomlinson: NFL Free Agency News and Rumors - Cincy Jungle
Add another name to the list of interior offensive linemen that Bengals are reportedly interested.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Browns place franchise tag on TE David Njoku - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland retains one of their top offensive weapons for at least another season.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
When Will The Texans Be Competitive Again? - Battle Red Blog
Things are bleak. One day they will be better, but the question is when.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans GM Jon Robinson explains his NFL Combine interview process - Music City Miracles
The NFL Draft process is weird, particularly the interview process. Teams are looking to dig into a player’s personality and past, trying to see if they will be a fit for their organizations....
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Doug Pederson has impressed Jaguars by “just coming in and being me” - Big Cat Country
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson spoke to the media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Amid Uncertain Future, Colts QB Carson Wentz Reportedly Wants to Remain with Team - Stampede Blue
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (subscription), Indianapolis Colts incumbent starting quarterback Carson Wentz wants to remain with the team going forward—after an earlier ESPN report surfaced...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Russell Wilson traded to Broncos; Seahawks get draft picks, players in return - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos get their quarterback as they acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster trade.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts could be ‘in the mix’ for FA CBs Gilmore, Jackson - Bolts From The Blue
Both Jackson and Gilmore would be upgrades for Brandon Staley’s Cover 2-heavy scheme.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders draft preview: Is a quarterback coming in 2022 - Silver And Black Pride
The new regime in Las Vegas has a history of drafting QBs
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
NFL Free Agency 2022: Chiefs place franchise tag on Orlando Brown Jr. - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City makes a move that has been expected ever since the team traded for Brown last offseason.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Combine thoughts: James Bradberry, Saquon Barkley, prospect notes - Big Blue View
Some ‘things I think’ coming out of Indy
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
What the Eagles should do at defensive tackle: Trade Fletcher Cox? - Bleeding Green Nation
Eagles roster outlook: position-by-position.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys botched handling of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, & Dalton Schultz - Blogging The Boys
There doesn’t seem to be a good plan in place for the Cowboys.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
The Washington Commanders are still considering a Deshaun Watson trade, but how serious are they? - Hogs Haven
Deshaun Watson brings the headlines
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers, with massive new contract - Acme Packing Company
#12 is back and will get an enormous contract covering the next several seasons and providing the Packers with some cap relief for 2022.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
NFL Draft: Has the Combine impacted who the Detroit Lions should pick at 2? - Pride Of Detroit
Has your top prospect changed after the Combine?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
What position is the Bears biggest free agency need? - Windy City Gridiron
League insiders likley have their Tweets locked and loaded for Monday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. (CT), because that’s the start of the early negotiating period of NFL free agency. Teams get a two...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Could the Vikings (again) look towards free agency to fix the offensive line? - Daily Norseman
It’s possible, I suppose
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Why Michael Thomas is still one of the best receivers in the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles
Thomas is returning to the Saints for the 2022 season and here are many reasons why I feel like Can't Guard Mike will be ELITE next season.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Calvin Ridley suspended for 2022 season for allegedly betting on NFL games - The Falcoholic
The league suspended Ridley for allegedly betting on games while he was away from the Falcons during the 2021 season.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Scott Fitterer’s Year 1 review: Player trades - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers’ first year general manager made a host of player trades in 2021 and ended up on the losing end of the ones that mattered most.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
What positions are the Buccaneers focusing on in the NFL Draft? - Bucs Nation
With the NFL Draft just under two months away, Tampa will prioritize some spots over others.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Robert Griffin III believes Trey Lance will bring “fireworks” to the Niners offense - Niners Nation
RG3 knows a thing or two about playing in Kyle Shanahan’s offense
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Cardinals Quarterback Outlook: Kyler Murray social media drama and retaining a key backup - Revenge of the Birds
Backup Colt McCoy went 2-1 in three starts and is an impending free agent
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
The Russell Wilson compensation package from the Denver Broncos - Field Gulls
John Schneider has done it again.
The Seattle Seahawks have been involved in yet another trade involving a Pro Bowl player for minimum compensation.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Von Miller hints Broncos return: “I kinda want that old thing back” - Turf Show Times
After helping the Rams win a Super Bowl, Miller is back to posting about his roots in Denver
