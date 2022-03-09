Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Patriots release veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy - Pats Pulpit

New England is parting ways with its starting linebacker.





Building A GGN Big Board 2022: Prospect No. 11 - Gang Green Nation

We have a tie for the 11th prospect on the 2022 GGN Big Board. And the winners are: Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC, and George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue! With London and Karlaftis taking the 11th...





Opinion: Bills need to swing big at RB or not swing at all - Buffalo Rumblings

I don’t see the Bills doing a medium swing at running back this offseason

AFC NORTH:

Ravens given best odds to go from worst to first among fourth place teams - Baltimore Beatdown

The bounce back will be real





Does fixing the Offensive Line in free agency change the Steelers draft - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers need a lot of help this offseason but addressing one spot in free agency opens up a world of possibilities





Bengals eyeing 49ers OG Laken Tomlinson: NFL Free Agency News and Rumors - Cincy Jungle

Add another name to the list of interior offensive linemen that Bengals are reportedly interested.





Browns place franchise tag on TE David Njoku - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland retains one of their top offensive weapons for at least another season.

AFC SOUTH:

When Will The Texans Be Competitive Again? - Battle Red Blog

Things are bleak. One day they will be better, but the question is when.





Titans GM Jon Robinson explains his NFL Combine interview process - Music City Miracles

The NFL Draft process is weird, particularly the interview process. Teams are looking to dig into a player’s personality and past, trying to see if they will be a fit for their organizations....





Doug Pederson has impressed Jaguars by “just coming in and being me” - Big Cat Country

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson spoke to the media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday.





Amid Uncertain Future, Colts QB Carson Wentz Reportedly Wants to Remain with Team - Stampede Blue

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (subscription), Indianapolis Colts incumbent starting quarterback Carson Wentz wants to remain with the team going forward—after an earlier ESPN report surfaced...

AFC WEST:

Russell Wilson traded to Broncos; Seahawks get draft picks, players in return - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos get their quarterback as they acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks in a blockbuster trade.





Chargers News: Bolts could be ‘in the mix’ for FA CBs Gilmore, Jackson - Bolts From The Blue

Both Jackson and Gilmore would be upgrades for Brandon Staley’s Cover 2-heavy scheme.





Raiders draft preview: Is a quarterback coming in 2022 - Silver And Black Pride

The new regime in Las Vegas has a history of drafting QBs





NFL Free Agency 2022: Chiefs place franchise tag on Orlando Brown Jr. - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City makes a move that has been expected ever since the team traded for Brown last offseason.

NFC EAST:

Combine thoughts: James Bradberry, Saquon Barkley, prospect notes - Big Blue View

Some ‘things I think’ coming out of Indy





What the Eagles should do at defensive tackle: Trade Fletcher Cox? - Bleeding Green Nation

Eagles roster outlook: position-by-position.





Cowboys botched handling of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, & Dalton Schultz - Blogging The Boys

There doesn’t seem to be a good plan in place for the Cowboys.





The Washington Commanders are still considering a Deshaun Watson trade, but how serious are they? - Hogs Haven

Deshaun Watson brings the headlines

NFC NORTH:

Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers, with massive new contract - Acme Packing Company

#12 is back and will get an enormous contract covering the next several seasons and providing the Packers with some cap relief for 2022.





NFL Draft: Has the Combine impacted who the Detroit Lions should pick at 2? - Pride Of Detroit

Has your top prospect changed after the Combine?





What position is the Bears biggest free agency need? - Windy City Gridiron

League insiders likley have their Tweets locked and loaded for Monday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. (CT), because that’s the start of the early negotiating period of NFL free agency. Teams get a two...





Could the Vikings (again) look towards free agency to fix the offensive line? - Daily Norseman

It’s possible, I suppose

NFC SOUTH:

Why Michael Thomas is still one of the best receivers in the NFL - Canal Street Chronicles

Thomas is returning to the Saints for the 2022 season and here are many reasons why I feel like Can't Guard Mike will be ELITE next season.





Calvin Ridley suspended for 2022 season for allegedly betting on NFL games - The Falcoholic

The league suspended Ridley for allegedly betting on games while he was away from the Falcons during the 2021 season.





Scott Fitterer’s Year 1 review: Player trades - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers’ first year general manager made a host of player trades in 2021 and ended up on the losing end of the ones that mattered most.





What positions are the Buccaneers focusing on in the NFL Draft? - Bucs Nation

With the NFL Draft just under two months away, Tampa will prioritize some spots over others.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Robert Griffin III believes Trey Lance will bring “fireworks” to the Niners offense - Niners Nation

RG3 knows a thing or two about playing in Kyle Shanahan’s offense





Cardinals Quarterback Outlook: Kyler Murray social media drama and retaining a key backup - Revenge of the Birds

Backup Colt McCoy went 2-1 in three starts and is an impending free agent





The Russell Wilson compensation package from the Denver Broncos - Field Gulls

John Schneider has done it again.

The Seattle Seahawks have been involved in yet another trade involving a Pro Bowl player for minimum compensation.





Von Miller hints Broncos return: “I kinda want that old thing back” - Turf Show Times

After helping the Rams win a Super Bowl, Miller is back to posting about his roots in Denver