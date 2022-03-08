Miami Dolphins Tuesday Night Random Live Thread | 3/8

Today has been a wild day in the world of football, and I know everyone has a lot to say regarding today’s trades, tags, and signings. So, with James unable to get to a computer and Kevin enjoying a movie (I hope it’s Batman), I thought I’d come on here and post tonight’s live thread.

However, tonight I don’t have just one question to ask the Phinsider faithful.

No. Tonight, I have two questions to ask all of you.

First, what would you do with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah after the Tennessee Titans extended Harold Landry for five years, $87.5 million ($17.5M) with $52.5M guaranteed? Would you give Emmanuel Ogbah a similar deal in that ballpark?

I think I would, but again, #ItAin’tMyMoney.

And lastly, why shouldn’t the Dolphins sign recently cut linebacker Bobby Wagner? He has been one of the best middle linebackers in football, and Miami certainly has a void in the middle of their defense.

Should the Dolphins make him an offer he can’t refuse? Let us know in the comments section below!

Now, here are the rules: