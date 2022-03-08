Dolphins tender two exclusive rights free agents: RB Salvon Ahmed and DB Elijah Campbell

A short time ago, the Miami Dolphins placed the franchise tag on impending free-agent tight end Mike Gesicki. The move makes a ton of sense and will allow the two sides to work on a long-term deal before the July 15th deadline.

However, using the franchise tag to lock up their 6’6 offensive weapon wasn’t the only move general manager Chris Grier, and new head coach Mike McDaniel made today.

According to the Miami Dolphins official Twitter account, the team used the exclusive rights tender on running back Salvon Ahmed and defensive back Elijah Campbell.

Ahmed, 23, appeared in 18 games with the Dolphins since being promoted from the team’s practice squad on October 9th, 2020. During that span, Ahmed has carried the ball 129 times for 468 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 23 receptions for 178 yards.

I like this move for Miami and think Mike McDaniel and his staff can get the most out of Ahmed.

The Dolphins also placed the exclusive rights tag on defensive back Elijah Campbell. Campbell has played for the Cleveland Browns, Birmingham Iron, D.C Defenders, and New York Jets before being claimed off waivers by Miami in September 2021.

Campbell has appeared in ten games during his NFL career with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. He has two tackles.

