Giardi: Dolphins to have interest in Pro Bowl offensive linemen Terron Armstead, Ryan Jensen

The Miami Dolphins have consistently fielded one of the NFL’s most porus offensive lines over the past few years. Now, it appears the team may be set to commit significant resources to rectify the problem. Per NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, the Dolphins are expected to pursue three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead and 2021 Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen in free agency should one or both players make it to March 14th (the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period ahead of the new league year) without being re-signed by their current teams.

Armstead, who will be entering his age-31 season, has spent his entire nine-year career with the New Orleans Saints since being picked in the third round of the NFL Draft in 2013. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons from 2018 to 2020 and was given second-team All-Pro honors in 2018. He’s been regularly mentioned among the league’s elite tackles in recent years, but has battled injuries for much of his career.

Armstead has never started an entire season, and he missed nine games last year with knee issues. That said, he only missed three games between the two previous seasons combined, and there’s no question that he’s one of the league’s best blockers when he’s on the field.

Jensen, who will likewise be entering his age-31 season come September, has ascended to the upper echelon of his position since playing sparingly to start his career as a sixth-round draft pick out of CSU Pueblo. After contributing as a backup during his first three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Jensen was called upon to be the team’s starter in his fourth year. He then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency in 2018 and has started every game since, most recently earning Pro Bowl honors for his tremendous play during Tampa Bay’s 2021 Super Bowl run.

After placing the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki, Miami is currently set to have just over $52 million in cap space, per overthecap.com.

