PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins place franchise tag on Mike Gesicki, Emmanuel Ogbah headed to free agency, and more!

For weeks, Jake and I speculated what the Miami Dolphins might do with impending free agents Mike Gesicki and Emmanuel Ogbah. Well, today, we finally found out, as Miami officially placed the franchise tag on their talented pass-catcher, making him one of the top-5 highest-paid tight ends in football.

In the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show, Jake and I crunch the numbers on Gesicki’s tag, speculate on what’s next for the rest of Miami’s free agents, break down how #88 might fit in Mike McDaniel’s offense, the latest on defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, and so much more!

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins placing the franchise tag on Mike Gesicki? Do you think he will file a grievance and try to be paid like a wide receiver? What does this all mean for Emmanuel Ogbah? Do you think he tests free agency, or will the Dolphins make him an offer he can’t refuse before the new league year begins on March 16th? Let us know in the comments section below!