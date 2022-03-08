Miami Dolphins place franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider, Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have placed the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki ahead of today’s 4:00 p.m. ET deadline.

Dolphins have placed the franchise tag on TE Mike Gesicki, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2022

The Dolphins and Mike Gesicki now have until July 15th to work out a long-term deal or the tight end will play under the franchise tender which is worth 10.931 million.

Miami’s brass could also decide to trade Gesicki for draft picks once he signs his tender, although newly hired head coach Mike McDaniel recently spoke on how Gesicki would fit in his offensive system.

“There are multiple ways to use players,” McDaniel said. “We’ve had tight ends in our history that have been featured pass catchers. We have no problem, hesitation or concern in Mike being able to block.”

With the Dolphins electing to use the franchise tag on Gesicki, that means that defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is set to test the open market, barring a new multi-year contract with Miami. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently commented on that scenario.

“It sounds like the more realistic scenario is Emmanuel making it into free agency and us evaluating our options, including the Dolphins. But he’ll keep all of his options open, and if things work out with the Dolphins, I’m sure he’ll be excited to continue his career here,” said Rosenhaus.

