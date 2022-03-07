2022 NFL free agency: Quarterbacks tracker

The 2022 NFL free agency period is fast approaching, with the league calendar switching over in just nine days. While we have been taking closer looks at each of the Miami Dolphins’ soon-to-be free agents in individual articles, we have also been putting together the list of free agents expected to hit the market from other teams.

This list is not comprehensive simply because we do not yet know the salary cap cuts teams will make, and players on the list will be re-signed or franchise tagged, making them unavailable. We also are not including the restricted or exclusive rights free agents because we do not know the tender status for that player. With all of that said, this list is a good starting point for who could be available in nine days.

The list below includes the player, his current team, and his age. It does not include the Dolphins players, since we are looking at them separately.

Today, we take a look at the quarterback position, where Miami seems set with their starter, but need to decide on what they are going to do for a backup. Jacoby Brissett, last year’s backup is scheduled to hit free agency and it does not seem like he is their top choice to serve behind Tua Tagovailoa for a second season. Who could Miami target?

Quarterbacks

Brandon Allen, Cincinnati Bengals (30)

Tim Boyle, Detroit Lions (28)

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (30)

Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears (35)

Chase Daniel, Los Angeles Chargers (36)

Joshua Dobbs, Pittsburgh Steelers (27)

Jeff Driskel, Houston Texans (29)

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington Commanders (40)

Joe Flacco, New York Jets (37)

Blaine Gabbert, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (33)

Mike Glennon, New York Giants (33)

Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs (37)

Brian Hoyer, New England Patriots (37)

Josh Johnson, Baltimore Ravens (36)

Sean Mannion, Minnesota Vikings (30)

Marcus Mariota, Las Vegas Raiders (29)

A.J. McCarron, Atlanta Falcons (32)

Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals (36)

Nick Mullens, Cleveland Browns (27)

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (33)

Josh Rosen, Atlanta Falcons (25)

Trevor Siemian, New Orleans Saints (31)

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (32)

Tyrod Taylor, Houston Texans (33)

Mitchell Trubisky, Buffalo Bills (28)

Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints (28)