Miami Dolphins Saturday Night Random Live Thread | 3/5

James is busy, so I decided to come on here and do today’s daily live thread. After all, it is the weekend and who knows what type of crazy shenanigans everyone will be getting into on March 5th aka 305 day.

But before we get into the rules, and the comments section starts overflowing with Jordan Davis and Chad Muma propaganda, I have an important question to ask you as we head into the heart of the 2022 NFL offseason:

Do you trust general manager Chris Grier?

