2022 Miami Dolphins free agents: Walk, tag, re-sign - Mack Hollins

The NFL offseason is here for the Miami Dolphins, which means it’s time to start planning for 2022. Before we reach the frenzy of free agency and the ceaseless stream of NFL Draft pick predictions, we need to take a look at the Dolphins’ own players with expiring contracts. We’re walking through all of the analysis for each Dolphins player set to hit the open market. Will Miami re-sign the player, place the franchise tag, or let him walk in free agency?

As we work our way through Miami’s free agents, we will consider where each player is in his career, what he did in 2021, what could be expected of him in 2022, and where the Dolphins stand at his position. From there, we provide our thoughts on what Miami should do with each player heading into free agency and give you a chance to vote on what you think the team should do. For our next entry, we take a look at wide receiver Mack Hollins.

Background

Position: Wide receiver

Age (at start of 2022 season): 29

College: University of North Carolina

Experience: Five years

Expiring Contract: One-year, $1.275M

2021 Review

Over his two full seasons in Miami, Hollins has emerged as a reliable fourth receiver while taking on key special teams responsibilities. A first-time team captain in 2021, the veteran wideout corralled 14 receptions for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 28 targets. He played in all 17 games and started three when injuries struck the position group. Hollins was third on the team in special teams snaps played (59.8%) and racked up nine special teams tackles (tied team high).

2022 Outlook

Heading into his age-29 season, Hollins should be expected to demand another short-term deal in the $1 to 2 million range. His ability to lead in the locker room, as evidenced by the fact that he was voted captain in just his second full season with the Dolphins, his special teams value, and his ability to contribute on offense in a pinch should allow him to find a landing spot in short order if he hits the open market.

Walk, Tag, or Re-sign?

At this point in his career, we have a firm grasp of what Hollins provides a team: quality veteran depth at the wide receiver position, size in the passing game and strong blocking in the running game, and reliable special teams play as one of the better gunners in the league. And yet, too often, a player like Hollins gets overlooked by fans because he doesn’t put up gaudy stats or win you fantasy football matchups. Given the current lackluster state of Miami’s wide receiver depth chart outside of budding star Jaylen Waddle and the oft-injured DeVante Parker, Miami would be wise to bring Hollins back for another season. You can never have too many veteran leaders who double as special teams aces and are good for a big offensive play or two, especially when they come without much of a cap hit.

Justin’s verdict: Re-sign

I’m not considering “tag” as an option for Hollins given that he won’t be a candidate for the franchise tag.

