Miami Dolphins depth chart 2022: Adding Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead to Dolphins’ roster

The Miami Dolphins have been busy this offseason. While we are in the middle of a lull, it is time to update the team’s depth chart, adding players like tackle Terron Armstead, signed as a free agent, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, acquired in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Miami’s roster has been reshaped this offseason, especially on offense, to fit new head coach Mike McDaniel’s vision. The team has speed and they seem to be building their offensive identity as they continue to add pieces to the roster.

Where does the Miami depth chart stand at the end of March? We take a quick look at roster, position group by position group.

Quarterbacks (3)

Tua Tagovailoa

Teddy Bridgewater

Chris Steveler

Nothing surprising here, despite Bridgewater’s non-answer answer to what his role will be with the team. This team is built to have Tagovailoa succeed, now it is time to see him take that step forward.

Running backs (5)

Chase Edmonds

Raheem Mostert

Myles Gaskin

Salvon Ahmed

Gerrid Doaks

You can flip the top two and still be right. Edmonds and Mostert likely split the majority of the carries, with Gaskin coming in as a very capable third back. Ahmed and Doaks provide depth but could find themselves very quickly on the roster bubble by this summer.

Fullback (2)

Alec Ingold

John Lovett

Adding a fullback seemed a key piece of McDaniel’s vision for the offense. Ingold is likely locked onto the roster while Lovett could be a practice squad player to provide depth if needed.

Wide receiver (10)

Jaylen Waddle

Tyreek Hill

DeVante Parker

Cedrick Wilson

Lynn Bowden, Jr.

Trent Sherifeld

Preston Williams

Cody Core

River Cracraft

DeVonte Dedmon

Last year, the preseason and training camp were filled with talk of all the talent the Dolphins had at wide receiver and how they were going to struggle to keep everyone they should keep. Fast forward a year and that did not pan out as much as the Dolphins would have hoped, so they have targeted the position and reloaded. Flip a coin to decide if it should be Waddle-Hill or Hill-Waddle atop the depth chart. Parker as a three is scary, and Wilson coming in as a possession receiver - and potentially seeing more playing time than Parker - adds a major piece to the offensive puzzle. Bowden has potential to become a big part of the offense as well. Sherfield, Williams, Core, Cracraft, and Dedmon are depth options who will battle to bring up the bottom part of the position group. If Miami can add another piece here, it could be an option for a depth chart or another depth signing.

Tight ends (5)

Mike Gesicki

Durham Smythe

Adam Shaheen

Hunter Long

Cethan Carter

Smythe could be listed as the starter, given he actually starts more often than Gesicki, but in terms of impact players, Gesicki is the top spot on the depth chart. Shaheen likely sticks around, providing the Dolphins with more of a blocking tight end. Long has potential but was buried on the depth chart last year, and could see some of that same situation this year. Carter’s roster spot may come down to special teams play.

Offensive line (12)

LT: Terron Armstead

LG: Connor Williams

C: Michael Deiter

RG: Robert Hunt

RT: Liam Eichenberg

Austin Jackson

Robert Jones

Solomon Kindley

Greg Little

Larnel Coleman

Adam Pankey

Kion Smith

The starting group is probably going to be adjusted during the summer as the team mixes and matches players to find the right chemistry and balance. Armstead likely remains at left tackle, even though right tackle protects Tagovailoa’s blindside. Williams slides in at left guard, but has said he can and will play wherever he is needed. Deiter seems to be the center. Hunt at right guard probably makes sense, especially after Jesse Davis was released, but he could slide outside to tackle as well. Eichenberg gets the early nod at right tackle, but Hunt, Jackson, Jones, and Little could all fight their way into that role. Kindley likely looks to prove he can assume the right guard position if Hunt moves out to right tackle. Coleman, Pankey, and Smith are depth options.

Defensive line (6)

Emmanuel Ogbah

Raekwon Davis

Christian Wilkins

Zach Sieler

Adam Butler

Daeshon Hall

The defensive line is a little bit of a question mark, but mostly because of things like Wilkins being listed as a defensive tackle, but really being a 3-4 defensive end in this system and Ogbah potentially being an outside linebacker instead of a defensive end. For the most part, though, this looks like it is basically the group for the team - unless they draft or sign someone for depth.

Linebackers (9)

OLB: Andrew Van Ginkel

ILB: Elandon Roberts

ILB: Jerome Baker

OLB: Jaelan Phillips

Duke Riley

Sam Eguavoen

Brennan Scarlett

Calvin Munson

Darius Hodge

Linebackers could be an area the Dolphins target in the Draft or in the remainder of free agency. Van Ginkel, Roberts, Baker, and Phillips should be the starters, though Riley and Eguavoen should see plenty of playing time. Scarlett, Munson, and Hodge provide depth.

Cornerbacks (10)

Xavien Howard

Byron Jones

Nik Needham

Keion Crossen

Noah Igbinoghene

Trill Williams

Elijah Campbell

Javaris Davis

D’Angelo Ross

Quincy Wilson

The Dolphins continue to headline the secondary with Howard and Jones - though there are always rumors of Howard being trade bait, especially as the team continues to work toward a new long-term contract with him. Needham has developed and should be the third cornerback with the ability work in the slot as the nickel. Crossen, Igbinoghene, Williams, and Campbell are probably the primary group battling for the depth spots.

Safeties (5)

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Eric Rowe

Clayton Fejedelem

Sheldrick Redwine

At safety, the Dolphins have the interesting problem of what to do with Rowe. Holland and Jones established themselves as the primary safeties, while Fejedelem and Redwine provide depth and special teams coverage. Rowe has a role as a tight ends coverage specialist and should see playing time, but he seems to have been surpassed on the depth chart by the younger players for the Dolphins

Long Snapper (1)

Blake Ferguson

Kicker (1)

Jason Sanders

Punter (0)

For the special teams, the obvious gap is the Dolphins do not have a punter. They could look to sign one in free agency, select one in the Draft, or wait to sign an undrafted free agent. At some point they have to address the position. The other two likely make it to the season in their roles, though adding competition for Sanders, who had an off year last year, could be a consideration.