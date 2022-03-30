SB Nation Reacts: Are the Dolphins headed in the right direction?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Miami Dolphins have been busy this offseason. They have fired a head coach, hired a new one, adjust the defensive staff, basically hired an entire new offensive staff, franchise tagged their star tight end, re-signed several of their own players especially on the defensive side of the ball, traded for an All-Pro wide receiver, signed an Pro Bowl tackle, and upgraded several other positions. They have spent money and they have looked to position themselves to build off two-straight winning seasons to try to make a postseason push this year.

Have the Dolphins made the right moves to get the team moving forward? Early in the 2021 season, the Dolphins were above 90 percent in our SB Nation Reacts fan confidence poll. That high did not las long, however, as by Week 10, only 16 percent of the fans trusted the direction of the Dolphins. A seven-game losing streak will do that to a fan base.

It climbed back up over the second half of the season, reaching as high as 79 percent in Weeks 16 and 17, only to fall back to 58 percent at the end of the season. Now, with Brian Flores out as head coach, replaced by Mike McDaniel, and the moves the team has made including the tag on Mike Gesicki, trading for Tyreek Hill, signing Terron Armstead along with running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, guard Connor Williams, and more, how do the fans feel?

We get to ask you that question today. In our latest SB Nation Reacts poll, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, we are again looking for your view on the direction of the Dolphins. Check out the poll below, and if you are on a mobile device, there is a link to the poll as well.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.