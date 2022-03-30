Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Bill Belichick has plenty of praise for Patriots assistants Matt Patricia, Joe Judge - Pats Pulpit
New England’s head coach spoke about the two assistants during the NFL’s league meeting.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Report: Jets to Sign Solomon Thomas - Gang Green Nation
The Jets are signing former 49ers and Raiders defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. Brian Costello broke the story.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Buffalo Bills, New York State announce first new stadium deal in 50 years - Buffalo Rumblings
The Bills are getting a new stadium!
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens “unlikely” to sign a free agent center; Patrick Mekari an option at the position - Baltimore Beatdown
The team likes their options already in-house at the position including the do-it-all offensive lineman.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Have Super Bowl winners been built via the NFL draft or free agency? - Behind the Steel Curtain
In the last 10 years, what percentage have the Super Bowl Champions’ roster come from their own draft picks?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Zac Taylor: Tight end Hayden Hurst can be ‘real weapon and asset’ for Bengals - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals head coach has high praise for the recent acquisition at tight end.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski ready to get to work with new offensive tools - Dawgs By Nature
Browns HC is looking forward to incorporating QB Deshaun Watson and WR Amari Cooper into Cleveland’s offense.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Texans Should Sign Marlon Mack - Battle Red Blog
A potential low risk, high reward opportunity for the Texans.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
REPORT: Tennessee Governor Lee offers $500 million in funding for new Titans stadium - Music City Miracles
We first heard about a proposal for the Tennessee Titans to build a new state-of-the-art stadium a few months ago, and Axios Nashville’s Nate Rau, who initially broke the story, came through on...
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
TE Evan Engram is poised to be a fixture in Jaguars offense - Big Cat Country
The Jaguars took a gamble on a player with great talent, and hope to tap into the potential this year.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Former NFL head coach John Fox to serve as new Colts senior defensive assistant - Stampede Blue
The Colts just added a very experienced defensive minded former NFL head coach to their coaching staff.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Certainty at QB a refreshing change of pace for Broncos - Mile High Report
Russell Wilson has already changed so much.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Chargers fans rejoice as Tyreek Hill exits AFC West - Bolts From The Blue
It’s like a Christmas miracle!
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Josh McDaniels, Derek Carr’s agent talk about contract - Silver And Black Pride
Are things getting interesting? The Raiders and their QB are still looking for that "sweet spot."
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs HC Andy Reid: ‘There was no rift’ with Tyreek Hill - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City’s head coach is once again wearing a Hawaiian shirt for the annual NFL Meetings — and fielding questions.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
NFL free agency 2022: OL Max Garcia signs with Giants - Big Blue View
Joe Schoen continues adding veteran offensive linemen
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Devin Lloyd is the most popular Eagles pick - Bleeding Green Nation
Who do you want Philadelphia to select?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
The Cowboys have addressed all but one major need this offseason - Blogging The Boys
Help along the offensive line for the Cowboys would be nice.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Are the 2022 draft options at QB as dire as they seem? - Hogs Haven
It’s become an annual NFL Draft tradition: Regardless of the talent at the position, hype up 4 or 5 quarterbacks as the next coming of Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. Nevermind the fact that most...
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
How the Packers can not only overcome but thrive without Davante Adams - Acme Packing Company
Losing Adams stinks, but don’t close the Packers’ Super Bowl window just yet.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Hard Knocks 2022: Detroit Lions to be featured on HBO’s documentary series - Pride Of Detroit
Get ready for some awesome, behind-the-scenes access for the Detroit Lions—and Dan Campbell—this training camp.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Bears hopeful to trade Nick Foles - Windy City Gridiron
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke with some media members from the NFL owners’ meetings from West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, and he weighed in on several topics, one of which was...
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Report: Dolphins’ G Jesse Davis to sign with Vikings - Daily Norseman
We’re looking for further verification
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The Saints should be going all in on offense - Canal Street Chronicles
Inevitably, New Orleans will revamp the offense, but the importance shouldn't be undervalued.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons plan to be “aggressive” drafting wide receivers - The Falcoholic
The cupboard is bare after losing two top-10 wide receivers.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
What we know (and don’t know) about the Panthers’ offensive free agents - Cat Scratch Reader
Help has arrived on the offensive line!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs head coach Bruce Arians Discusses Efforts to Replace Tom Brady - Bucs Nation
The team had a plan. And they’re grateful they didn’t have to execute it.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: John Lynch says Jimmy Garoppolo is too good of a player for the Niners to release - Niners Nation
The 49ers GM spoke at the NFL’s annual owner meetings in Florida Monday morning
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Unleash Izzy in 2022 - Revenge of the Birds
In recent days, Cardinals fans have been weighing the merits of the team signing Julio Jones and re-signing A.J. Green.
Julio Jones showed last year that he is only a shell of his old self and...
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Why the Seahawks should keep their current receivers, add another veteran to the group - Field Gulls
Over the weekend, I posted an article that asked: Should the Seahawks try to capitalize on the current wide receiver market? That article focused on the idea of trading DK Metcalf and offered...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Did Les Snead, Sean McVay, and the Los Angeles Rams break the NFL? - Turf Show Times
Les Snead and Sean McVay have ushered in a new era in the NFL. Now, the league must play catch up.
