Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Bill Belichick has plenty of praise for Patriots assistants Matt Patricia, Joe Judge - Pats Pulpit

New England’s head coach spoke about the two assistants during the NFL’s league meeting.





Report: Jets to Sign Solomon Thomas - Gang Green Nation

The Jets are signing former 49ers and Raiders defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. Brian Costello broke the story.





Buffalo Bills, New York State announce first new stadium deal in 50 years - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills are getting a new stadium!

AFC NORTH:

Ravens “unlikely” to sign a free agent center; Patrick Mekari an option at the position - Baltimore Beatdown

The team likes their options already in-house at the position including the do-it-all offensive lineman.





Have Super Bowl winners been built via the NFL draft or free agency? - Behind the Steel Curtain

In the last 10 years, what percentage have the Super Bowl Champions’ roster come from their own draft picks?





Zac Taylor: Tight end Hayden Hurst can be ‘real weapon and asset’ for Bengals - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals head coach has high praise for the recent acquisition at tight end.





Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski ready to get to work with new offensive tools - Dawgs By Nature

Browns HC is looking forward to incorporating QB Deshaun Watson and WR Amari Cooper into Cleveland’s offense.

AFC SOUTH:

The Texans Should Sign Marlon Mack - Battle Red Blog

A potential low risk, high reward opportunity for the Texans.





REPORT: Tennessee Governor Lee offers $500 million in funding for new Titans stadium - Music City Miracles

We first heard about a proposal for the Tennessee Titans to build a new state-of-the-art stadium a few months ago, and Axios Nashville’s Nate Rau, who initially broke the story, came through on...





TE Evan Engram is poised to be a fixture in Jaguars offense - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars took a gamble on a player with great talent, and hope to tap into the potential this year.





Former NFL head coach John Fox to serve as new Colts senior defensive assistant - Stampede Blue

The Colts just added a very experienced defensive minded former NFL head coach to their coaching staff.

AFC WEST:

Certainty at QB a refreshing change of pace for Broncos - Mile High Report

Russell Wilson has already changed so much.





Chargers News: Chargers fans rejoice as Tyreek Hill exits AFC West - Bolts From The Blue

It’s like a Christmas miracle!





Raiders news: Josh McDaniels, Derek Carr’s agent talk about contract - Silver And Black Pride

Are things getting interesting? The Raiders and their QB are still looking for that "sweet spot."





Chiefs HC Andy Reid: ‘There was no rift’ with Tyreek Hill - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City’s head coach is once again wearing a Hawaiian shirt for the annual NFL Meetings — and fielding questions.

NFC EAST:

NFL free agency 2022: OL Max Garcia signs with Giants - Big Blue View

Joe Schoen continues adding veteran offensive linemen





NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Devin Lloyd is the most popular Eagles pick - Bleeding Green Nation

Who do you want Philadelphia to select?





The Cowboys have addressed all but one major need this offseason - Blogging The Boys

Help along the offensive line for the Cowboys would be nice.





Are the 2022 draft options at QB as dire as they seem? - Hogs Haven

It’s become an annual NFL Draft tradition: Regardless of the talent at the position, hype up 4 or 5 quarterbacks as the next coming of Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. Nevermind the fact that most...

NFC NORTH:

How the Packers can not only overcome but thrive without Davante Adams - Acme Packing Company

Losing Adams stinks, but don’t close the Packers’ Super Bowl window just yet.





Hard Knocks 2022: Detroit Lions to be featured on HBO’s documentary series - Pride Of Detroit

Get ready for some awesome, behind-the-scenes access for the Detroit Lions—and Dan Campbell—this training camp.





Bears hopeful to trade Nick Foles - Windy City Gridiron

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles spoke with some media members from the NFL owners’ meetings from West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, and he weighed in on several topics, one of which was...





Report: Dolphins’ G Jesse Davis to sign with Vikings - Daily Norseman

We’re looking for further verification

NFC SOUTH:

The Saints should be going all in on offense - Canal Street Chronicles

Inevitably, New Orleans will revamp the offense, but the importance shouldn't be undervalued.





Falcons plan to be “aggressive” drafting wide receivers - The Falcoholic

The cupboard is bare after losing two top-10 wide receivers.





What we know (and don’t know) about the Panthers’ offensive free agents - Cat Scratch Reader

Help has arrived on the offensive line!





Bucs head coach Bruce Arians Discusses Efforts to Replace Tom Brady - Bucs Nation

The team had a plan. And they’re grateful they didn’t have to execute it.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: John Lynch says Jimmy Garoppolo is too good of a player for the Niners to release - Niners Nation

The 49ers GM spoke at the NFL’s annual owner meetings in Florida Monday morning





Unleash Izzy in 2022 - Revenge of the Birds

In recent days, Cardinals fans have been weighing the merits of the team signing Julio Jones and re-signing A.J. Green.

Julio Jones showed last year that he is only a shell of his old self and...





Why the Seahawks should keep their current receivers, add another veteran to the group - Field Gulls

Over the weekend, I posted an article that asked: Should the Seahawks try to capitalize on the current wide receiver market? That article focused on the idea of trading DK Metcalf and offered...





Did Les Snead, Sean McVay, and the Los Angeles Rams break the NFL? - Turf Show Times

Les Snead and Sean McVay have ushered in a new era in the NFL. Now, the league must play catch up.