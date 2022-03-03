PHINSIDER RADIO | Appraising Miami’s free agents and everything we learned from McDaniel and Grier at the combine

After a short hiatus, Jake and I are back to bring you SBNation’s Official Miami Dolphins podcast—Phinsider Radio. In the latest episode, we appraise Miami’s impending free agents, discuss a hypothetical Saquon Barkley trade, and break down everything we learned from Indy at the 2022 NFL scouting combine (so far).

First, Jake and I discussed some of the sights and sounds from Wednesday’s media availabilities—where both general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel fielded a variety of questions.

Both talked about their vision for the team moving forward and their high hopes for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But the thing that Jake wants to know is where did Chris Grier’s hat go?!?!?!

Surveying sources in Indy, the consensus trade value for James Bradberry is a third-round pick and Saquon Barkley is a fourth-round pick. I'm skeptical that the Giants will pull the trigger on a Saquon trade. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 3, 2022

Next, we talk about New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and what a hypothetical trade to the Miami Dolphins might look like. Is he worth the draft capital? What might a trade look like if this were Madden?

Lastly, we break down Miami’s list of free agents. Who should the Dolphins keep? Who should the yeet to the moon? All of this and so much more on the latest episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show!

Here’s the list of impending free agents, according to Spotrac. (Some players are exclusive rights free agents/restricted free agents)

Will Fuller, Emmanuel Ogbah, Jacoby Brissett, Phillip Lindsay, Albert Wilson, Justin Coleman, Elandon Roberts, Malcolm Brown, Mike Gesicki, Michael Palardy, Jason McCourty, John Jenkins, Mack Hollins, Duke Riley, Brennan Scarlett, Greg Mancz, Duke Johnson, Nik Needham, Trill Williams, Durham Smith