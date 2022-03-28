Jesse Davis signs with the Vikings

Jesse Davis spent the last five years with the Miami Dolphins and will enter the 2022 season with the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted on Monday afternoon that the 2015 undrafted free agent would be signing with the Vikings after playing 1,063 snaps for the Dolphins last season.

Former #Dolphins OL Jesse Davis is expected to sign with the #Vikings, source said. With 72 starts in 5 years, he provides depth and versatility. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2022

Davis was forced to play right tackle for most of the year and is much more suited to be a team’s sixth or seventh lineman due to his ability to play at different spots on the offensive line.

Pro Football Focus gave Davis a 52.5 grade for his play in 2021. He was penalized just four times but was tied for the sixth-most sacks allowed with eight on the year.

Davis started 16 games for the Dolphins last season after gearing up for 15 games in 2020 and 2019.

The Dolphins chose to move on from Davis on March 24 after signing Terron Armstead and Tyreek Hill. The move saved Miami $3.610 million in cap space.