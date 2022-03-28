NFL Free Agency 2022: Everything we learned from Mike Mcdaniel's press conference at NFL’s annual meetings

This week, the NFL’s owners and head coaches are meeting in Florida at the annual NFL league meetings to discuss the upcoming 2022 season.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is there for the first time in his football career. And it just so happened to come days after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Oh, and they also signed the top free agent on the market in left tackle Terron Armstead.

So, of course, there were tons of questions to be asked.

Here’s everything we learned from Mike McDaniel’s press conference.

Teddy Bridgewater is QB2

First, let me start by saying no one should think that Teddy Bridgewater is a better quarterback than Tua Tagovailoa because he’s not.

Teddy was always brought in to be the team’s backup and a clear upgrade over Jacoby Brissett. He is a veteran player that can help Tagovailoa take his game to the next level and, IF called upon, can spin the ball pretty well.

The confusing part of this came when Teddy Bridgewater spoke with the South Florida media. I was on the call, and my takeaway—whether I thought he stood a chance or not—was, wow, they’re going to make this a competition. But come to find out, Bridgewater was answering the question perfectly.

So, will there be a QB competition in Miami Gardens!?!

The answer is no.

This is not a quarterback competition, and that’s straight from the horse’s mouth.

Tyreek Hill is going to have his own unique role in Miami.

We heard Drew Rosenhaus and Tyreek Hill mention Deebo Samuel’s role in San Francisco as something that was enticing about the Dolphins—even if we do realize it was the $$$ that ultimately talked.

Nevertheless, Mike McDaniel says there will be overlap in how the Dolphins use Tyreek Hill, but we can all expect the cheetah to grow into his role with the team.

Tyreek Hill + Jaylen Waddle is going to be an extremely deadly tandem. #InTuaWeTrust

Mike McDaniel reunites with Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert told fans a few days ago that they got a special player. McDaniel seems to think similarly—and if healthy—Mostert could be in for one of the best years of his career.

Here’s a look at every touchdown from Raheem Mostert’s NFL Career.

Terron Armstead will play left tackle, but there will be an open competition for the other four offensive line positions.

This competition doesn’t really come as a surprise to me. After all, versatility is the word most thrown around when describing a majority of the young players on Miami’s offensive line. Here’s how the players are listed on Miami’s official website. (This tweet was before the Terron Armstead signing)

Miami needs to figure out who will play center and who will start at right tackle. I still think Robert Hunt would be more than good at RT, but I like what he’s done at guard and don’t think you should mess with that.

The team has also reportedly said they like the prospect of Austin Jackson at right tackle, and Liam Eichenberg would be a fit there as well. Greg Little is still on the roster and there are some other players looking to do battle.

As for center, I’m not totally against Michael Deiter being the team’s starting center, but I think they need to do whatever they can to upgrade that position. Yes, J.C Tretter would be nice and I know we all had our eyes set on one of the draft’s top centers, but as of now, we have to work with what we have.

LT LG C RG RT

Terron Armstead/Connor Williams/Michael Deiter/Robert Hunt/Liam Eichenberg

One thing is for certain; it’s going to be an all-out war in training camp!

Tom Brady will not be the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback in 2022

Some rumors circulated over the weekend that the Dolphins could be working on a trade to acquire their former arch-nemesis, Tom Brady. HC Mike McDaniel shut down those reports.

And this should surprise no one. After all, if TB12 were ever to be the QB of the Miami Dolphins. It would likely come in 2023 when Brady is set to be a free agent. Or maybe, he will become a Dolphins’ minority owner as so many have expected.

*eye emojis*

Here’s the full Mike McDaniel interview from the NFL’s annual meeting.

