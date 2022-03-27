PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins trade for SUPERSTAR wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Minutes before the Miami Dolphins traded for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Jake and I reacted LIVE to the news that Miami was interested in the Kansas City Chiefs’ wideout.

But never in our wildest dreams did we think we’d be circling back a few days later to discuss what a trade for Tyreek Hill means for the 2022 Miami Dolphins—and yet, here we are!

In the latest episode of Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show, Jake Mendel and I are back after taking a few days to decompress to discuss the Tyreek Hill trade and so much more.

NEW @thephinsider radio @jmendel94 & i talk miami’s blockbuster trade for SUPERSTAR WR tyreek hill + mike mcdaniel’s madden ultimate team , jesse davis cut✂️,byron jones restructure , TB12 rumors & more! #finsup



How does this trade affect Miami’s offense? What does it mean for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and why does it feel like Mike McDaniel is a little kid who just took his mom’s credit card to buy himself a bunch of Madden coins to build an OP Madden Ultimate Team?

Jesse Davis cut, Byron Jones restructures, Tom Brady rumors, and more!

How do you feel about the offseason so far? Is this the most excited you’ve been heading into a season? What was running through your mind when the Miami Dolphins completed a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs for Tyreek Hill? Let us know in the comments section below!