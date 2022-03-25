Dolphins adjust Jones, Fejedelem contracts for salary cap relief

The Miami Dolphins have been busy this offseason, signing players and making trades to improve from their 2021 roster and reshape the team to new head coach Mike McDaniel’s vision. The team has added the top available offensive lineman by signing tackle Terron Armstead. They have traded for one of the top wide receivers in the league, acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, and then giving him a massive new contract. They have re-signed much of their defense and franchise tagged tight end Mike Gesicki. In all, they have spent money to make the team better in 2022.

And spending money when there is a salary cap means there have to be other transactions as well. Yesterday, the team release offensive lineman Jesse Davis and wide receiver Allen Hurns (failed physical), moves that added $6.2 million in salary cap space.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Dolphins added more space through restructuring two contracts. Miami turned $13.255 million of cornerback Byron Jones’ base salary for this year into a signing bonus, creating $10.6 million in additional cap space. They did a similar move with safety Clayton Fejedelem’s contract, creating an additional $750,000 in space.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Dolphins have about $12.9 million in cap space right now. The NFL Players Association currently lists the Dolphins as $7.7 million over the cap, but they are likely awaiting some of the official updates on these savings moves for the team.