Dolphins release Jesse Davis and Allen Hurns

After a wild 48 hours that saw the Miami Dolphins land premier left tackle Terron Armstead AND game-changing wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins have made some cuts to the roster, freeing up valuable cap space as the team moves forward.

According to the Miami Dolphins, the team has released veteran guard/tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Allen Hurns.

Roster Moves | We have released guard/tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Allen Hurns (failed physical). — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 24, 2022

Davis, 30, started 72 games for the Miami Dolphins after joining the practice squad on November 22, 2016. The undrafted free agent from Idaho played five seasons in the NFL, all for the Dolphins. Davis got a lot of criticism from fans (myself included), but he always seemed better suited as the 6th man off the bench. Nevertheless, Davis will now be searching for a new team for the first time in his NFL career.

Hurns, 30, joined the Dolphins on July 26, 2019, appearing in 14 games for the team. After opting out of the 2020 season, Hurns sustained an injury that forced him to miss the entire 2021 season.

The team announced the veteran wide receiver failed a physical, voiding his contract.

Releasing Jesse Davis saves the Dolphins $3.610 million in 2022. Hurns saves the Dolphins $2.575 million, all numbers according to SPOTRAC.

What are your thoughts on the Miami Dolphins releasing Jesse Davis? Do you think this means they’re not done spending in free agency? What about Allen Hurns? Did this come as a surprise to you? Let us know in the comments section below!