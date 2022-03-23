 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dolphins player reactions to Tyreek Hill trade

By Kevin Nogle
Kansas City Chiefs v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins traded for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday, sending a bevy of picks to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange. The move surprised Dolphins and Chiefs fans while giving the Dolphins offense an incredible boost of speed. The surprise did not stop at just the fans, though. The Dolphins players also reacted to the deal.

The first step was the understated announcements from both teams.

Trade announcements:

Then, Miami’s players took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Some of them were simple eye emojis or cheetah emojis. Some of them made statements. Some turned to gifs to get their messages across.

Dolphins players react:

Cornerback Trill Williams rocked out what might be one of the best tweets of the day. Yes, you need to play as the Dolphins in Madden next year.

Trill Williams with an understated impact of the trade:

Then there is the story of the Dolphins trade of Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans that continues to result in Miami making moves. Tunsil has not failed to notice.

The Laremy Tunsil trade continues to pay dividends for the Dolphins:

