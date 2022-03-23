Dolphins player reactions to Tyreek Hill trade

The Miami Dolphins traded for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday, sending a bevy of picks to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange. The move surprised Dolphins and Chiefs fans while giving the Dolphins offense an incredible boost of speed. The surprise did not stop at just the fans, though. The Dolphins players also reacted to the deal.

The first step was the understated announcements from both teams.

Trade announcements:

We have acquired WR Tyreek Hill in a trade with Kansas City, pending a physical. pic.twitter.com/IaGm9Vm0bt — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) March 23, 2022

We have traded WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 23, 2022

Then, Miami’s players took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Some of them were simple eye emojis or cheetah emojis. Some of them made statements. Some turned to gifs to get their messages across.

Dolphins players react:

We don’t care about yaw opinions I promise pic.twitter.com/lr6jY1sbR9 — Chase Edmonds (@ChaseEdmonds22) March 23, 2022

¨̮ — Alec Ingold (@AI_XLV) March 23, 2022

Oh Man — Nik Needham (@FOETYY) March 23, 2022

Let’s go!!!!! — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) March 23, 2022

Welcome to the squad @cheetah! The speed is going to be crazy! — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) March 23, 2022

Cornerback Trill Williams rocked out what might be one of the best tweets of the day. Yes, you need to play as the Dolphins in Madden next year.

Trill Williams with an understated impact of the trade:

If you wasn’t using us in madden don’t start now — Trill “Boogeyman” Williams (@TrillWilliams6) March 23, 2022

Then there is the story of the Dolphins trade of Laremy Tunsil to the Houston Texans that continues to result in Miami making moves. Tunsil has not failed to notice.

The Laremy Tunsil trade continues to pay dividends for the Dolphins: