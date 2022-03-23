Tyreek Hill trade impacts Super Bowl, AFC odds for Dolphins, Chiefs

What a difference a trade makes. With one move, the Miami Dolphins jumped from the 21st ranked team in terms of Super Bowl championship odds to 16th. By adding wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs, the Dolphins are becoming a more electric offense and increasing their Super Bowl potential. According to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Miami went from +5000 to +3500 in their quest to be the 2023 Super Bowl champion. The move means that before the trade, if you had bet $100 on the Dolphins to win the Super Bowl, you would win $5,000; now, that $100 bet would win you $3,500. From one trade.

Miami also saw their AFC Championship odds jump from +3000 to +2000 and their AFC East division champion odds move from +650 to +400. The division odds tie them with the New England Patriots for second in the division behind the -190 odds for the Buffalo Bills ($190 bet to win $100). The New York Jets are sitting at +2200.

Miami’s +2000 moneyline for the AFC is also tied with the New England Patriots for the 10th position in the conference. They are ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders (+2500), the Pittsburgh Steelers (+4000), the Jacksonville Jaguars (+5000), the New York Jets (+8000), and the Houston Texans (+10000).

On the other side of the trade, the Chiefs saw their odds across all three championships slide. In their race for the AFC West division title, they moved from +130 to +165 while they slid from +400 to +500 for the AFC crown. As for the Super Bowl, they went from +750 to +900.

