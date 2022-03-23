Breaking: Dolphins and Chiefs reportedly agree to a trade for Tyreek Hill

Miami’s offense improved with the acquisition of Terron Armstead. It got a WHOLE lot better just now.



The Dolphins and Chiefs have agreed to a trade where Miami is sending five picks to the Chiefs in exchange for Tyreek Hill, per Adam Schefter.

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

And Tyreek Hill will get a new contract, making him the NFL’s newest highest-paid WR one week after Davante Adams had set the mark. And Hill now has agreed to a new contract with the Dolphins, per @DrewJRosenhaus, @JasonRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. pic.twitter.com/r75Gz8IVv4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Well then. Adams just got five-years, $140 million, so Hill’s new deal will be somewhere north of that. Miami forked over a first, second, and fourth in 2022, and 4th and 6th round picks in 2023. It’s a lot, but then again, it’s going to take a lot for the most electric offensive playmaker in all of football.

It’s also worth noting that Hill reportedly was down to Miami or New York and had the option to choose where he wanted to go. He chose his own path and picked Miami.

We’ll update the contract details when we get them.

Love it or hate it, Hill’s your guy now, Dolphin fans. How are we feeling about this?