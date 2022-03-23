 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Breaking: Dolphins and Chiefs reportedly agree to a trade for Tyreek Hill

The Dolphins will send five picks, including first and second rounders, to Kansas City for Hill.

By Craig T. Smith
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami’s offense improved with the acquisition of Terron Armstead. It got a WHOLE lot better just now.


The Dolphins and Chiefs have agreed to a trade where Miami is sending five picks to the Chiefs in exchange for Tyreek Hill, per Adam Schefter.

Well then. Adams just got five-years, $140 million, so Hill’s new deal will be somewhere north of that. Miami forked over a first, second, and fourth in 2022, and 4th and 6th round picks in 2023. It’s a lot, but then again, it’s going to take a lot for the most electric offensive playmaker in all of football.

It’s also worth noting that Hill reportedly was down to Miami or New York and had the option to choose where he wanted to go. He chose his own path and picked Miami.

We’ll update the contract details when we get them.

Love it or hate it, Hill’s your guy now, Dolphin fans. How are we feeling about this?

Loading comments...