Dolphins reportedly one of two teams in serious talks with Chiefs about a Tyreek Hill trade

Per multiple plugged in NFL reporters, Miami is looking to make a seismic shift in its offense by acquiring Tyreek Hill.

Jets and Dolphins are the two teams now vying for Tyreek Hill, who is expected to receive a massive contract extension from the team that trades for him, per sources. https://t.co/3R1OzqUEfV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Multiple teams were approached about a potential Tyreek Hill trade, but the Jets and Dolphins emerged in recent days as the two finalists, per sources. Hill is now likely to wind up as a Jet or Dolphin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

The #Dolphins have been among the most interested — and have not been shy about trading for one. A team to keep an eye on… https://t.co/gmxmR9QU8f — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

Does his potential impact on an offense even need to be stated? (answer: it does not) Hill is one of the top five receivers in the league and would pair with Jaylen Waddle to suddenly create one of the more dynamic offenses in the NFL. The number of ways that Mike McDaniel, who did wonders with the versatile Deebo Samuel, could utilize the duo are mind-boggling.

The catch is that Kansas City and Hill have been in contract talks, but those have stalled. Per Schefter, Kansas City has offered an extension that would make him one of the highest paid receivers in the league, per Ian Rapoport. However, it would seem as though Hill is seeking to become the highest paid. I guess “one of” (whatever monetary difference that is) is the sticking point between the two parties. For a point of reference, Davante Adams just got a 5-year, $140,000 contract with $65,670,000 guaranteed, per Spotrac. You have to think Hill is looking for that or more right now. Hill has just one more year on his current deal, with a cap number of $21,885,000 for 2022, per OverTheCap.com; he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Also, what are the Chiefs willing to take to part with Hill? Adams was on the franchise tag and reportedly willing to consider sitting out for the year. The Packers still managed to pull a first round pick (22 overall) and a second round pick (53 overall) for the disgruntled wideout. Per Rapoport, Kansas City would require a first round pick “and more”.

So what say you? Can/should the Dolphins bring him in, extend him, and figure out how to make the undoubtedly large cap hit work? What would be a fair amount of trade compensation to part with?