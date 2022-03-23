Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Which Patriots free agents remain unsigned after Trent Brown’s return? - Pats Pulpit
Brown was re-signed to a two-year contract.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Recapping Joe Douglas’ Wild Ride Through Free Agency in 2022 With the New York Jets - Gang Green Nation
Joe staying up late, making deals
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
2022 NFL Free Agency: Bills add Jamison Crowder on one-year deal - Buffalo Rumblings
A slot receiver!
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens re-sign fullback Patrick Ricard to a three-year deal - Baltimore Beatdown
The Pro Bowl fullback will return to Baltimore
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
The Steelers could tell us if they're going to draft a QB this week - Behind the Steel Curtain
Four consecutive quarterback Pro Days could tip the Steelers’ draft plans.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals beat Patriots, Panthers to sign La’el Collins to a steal of a contract - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals appear to have gotten a huge steal with the La’el Collins contract, despite interest from other NFL teams.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Could Jarvis Landry return? Clowney as well? Sign DT Aikem Hicks? Here’s the details - Dawgs By Nature
The Browns could find themselves with the two Pro Bowlers again
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Tragedy of Deshaun Watson in Houston - Battle Red Blog
A tale worthy of the classic Greek Playwrights
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
BREAKING: Titans trade for Rams WR Robert Woods - Music City Miracles
BOMBSHELL! According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have acquired Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods in exchange for a sixth-round selection in 2023.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jacksonville Jaguars re-sign wide receiver Laquon Treadwell - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, the team announced on Monday.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Matt Ryan trade: Colts Finalize Trading Their 2022 3rd Round Draft Pick for Falcons QB - Stampede Blue
The Colts double downed on adding another former veteran great to start at quarterback—with two such additions in the last three seasons. This time, it’s longtime Falcons’ starting quarterback "Matty Ice."
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
How many roster spots are really left on the Denver Broncos’ roster? - Mile High Report
Can the Broncos make the playoffs in year one of the Russell Wilson era?
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Los Angeles Chargers sign TE Gerald Everett - Bolts From The Blue
Chargers get a new TE1
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
ESPN’s NFL analyst John Clayton: Remembering my friend - Silver And Black Pride
The former ESPN analyst was truly one of a kind
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster: ‘I made the decision to come here to win’ - Arrowhead Pride
The team formally announced Patrick Mahomes’ newest weapon on Sunday.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Giants 2022 free agency: Veteran RB Matt Breida joins Giants - Big Blue View
Breida, of course, spent the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bills
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Matt Ryan trade impacts the Eagles in two ways - Bleeding Green Nation
Some good news and some bad news for Philly.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz officially signs his tender - Blogging The Boys
Dalton Schultz is sticking around for at least one more season.
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Zion Johnson Could Compete for a Starting Spot at Guard for the Commanders - Hogs Haven
OL competition is always welcome
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Any hope of a Jordan Love trade seems dead after Monday’s quarterback movement - Acme Packing Company
At best, there’s two franchises where Love would be a Week 1 starter, as it stands today.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
The Detroit Lions have a new identity: Culture and Continuity - Pride Of Detroit
Forget the Patriot Way, this is the Lions’ Way.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2022 Bears mock draft: Updated 7-round predictions after Mack trade - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears double down on offense with their two second-round picks.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Culture, Coaching, Cousins and Confidence: A Look into the Vikings Off-Season So Far - Daily Norseman
It was only a couple months ago that we were waiting for the news to drop that the Vikings had parted ways with head coach Mike Zimmer, and as it turned out, general manager Rick Spielman as well. ...
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Saints re-sign Jameis Winston to 2 year deal, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints will run it back with their 2021 QB in Jameis Winston, as they sign him to a 2 year deal, per reports.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons sign QB Marcus Mariota to 2-year deal to replace Matt Ryan - The Falcoholic
Former Titans, Raiders QB will replace Matt Ryan in 2022 and perhaps beyond.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Carolina Panthers brass digging deep into 2022 quarterback class - Cat Scratch Reader
"new to us" seems to be the only guiding ethos to the Panthers 2022 quarterback search. It continues with due diligence on the upcoming rookie prospects.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs News: The restructured contract of Mike Evans opens more doors? - Bucs Nation
Bucs may be looking to continue to bolster their offense
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Breer: The 49ers were waiting for the Texans to trade Deshaun Watson to see Jimmy Garoppolo’s market - Niners Nation
The Niners alleged asking price is two-second round picks for Jimmy Garoppolo
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals need to take advantage of the weakening NFC - Revenge of the Birds
For the Arizona Cardinals the slow start to the off-season is only compounded by the fact that the NFC keeps getting weaker.
Johnny Venerable takes an accurate look at things going on.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Should the Seahawks trade for Baker Mayfield? - Field Gulls
Anyone who has read the Comments section the past few days knows that I am "a hard NO" on the idea of the Seattle Seahawks trading for Baker Mayfield.
The reason is simple: Compensation.
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams News: How much did LA improve at receiver by swapping Woods for Robinson? - Turf Show Times
The initial signing of Robinson was met with excitement, until it meant losing Woods
