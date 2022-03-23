Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Which Patriots free agents remain unsigned after Trent Brown’s return? - Pats Pulpit

Brown was re-signed to a two-year contract.





Recapping Joe Douglas’ Wild Ride Through Free Agency in 2022 With the New York Jets - Gang Green Nation

Joe staying up late, making deals





2022 NFL Free Agency: Bills add Jamison Crowder on one-year deal - Buffalo Rumblings

A slot receiver!

AFC NORTH:

Ravens re-sign fullback Patrick Ricard to a three-year deal - Baltimore Beatdown

The Pro Bowl fullback will return to Baltimore





The Steelers could tell us if they're going to draft a QB this week - Behind the Steel Curtain

Four consecutive quarterback Pro Days could tip the Steelers’ draft plans.





Bengals beat Patriots, Panthers to sign La’el Collins to a steal of a contract - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals appear to have gotten a huge steal with the La’el Collins contract, despite interest from other NFL teams.





Could Jarvis Landry return? Clowney as well? Sign DT Aikem Hicks? Here’s the details - Dawgs By Nature

The Browns could find themselves with the two Pro Bowlers again

AFC SOUTH:

The Tragedy of Deshaun Watson in Houston - Battle Red Blog

A tale worthy of the classic Greek Playwrights





BREAKING: Titans trade for Rams WR Robert Woods - Music City Miracles

BOMBSHELL! According to multiple reports, the Tennessee Titans have acquired Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods in exchange for a sixth-round selection in 2023.





Jacksonville Jaguars re-sign wide receiver Laquon Treadwell - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, the team announced on Monday.





Matt Ryan trade: Colts Finalize Trading Their 2022 3rd Round Draft Pick for Falcons QB - Stampede Blue

The Colts double downed on adding another former veteran great to start at quarterback—with two such additions in the last three seasons. This time, it’s longtime Falcons’ starting quarterback "Matty Ice."

AFC WEST:

How many roster spots are really left on the Denver Broncos’ roster? - Mile High Report

Can the Broncos make the playoffs in year one of the Russell Wilson era?





Los Angeles Chargers sign TE Gerald Everett - Bolts From The Blue

Chargers get a new TE1





ESPN’s NFL analyst John Clayton: Remembering my friend - Silver And Black Pride

The former ESPN analyst was truly one of a kind





Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster: ‘I made the decision to come here to win’ - Arrowhead Pride

The team formally announced Patrick Mahomes’ newest weapon on Sunday.

NFC EAST:

Giants 2022 free agency: Veteran RB Matt Breida joins Giants - Big Blue View

Breida, of course, spent the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bills





Matt Ryan trade impacts the Eagles in two ways - Bleeding Green Nation

Some good news and some bad news for Philly.





Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz officially signs his tender - Blogging The Boys

Dalton Schultz is sticking around for at least one more season.





Zion Johnson Could Compete for a Starting Spot at Guard for the Commanders - Hogs Haven

OL competition is always welcome

NFC NORTH:

Any hope of a Jordan Love trade seems dead after Monday’s quarterback movement - Acme Packing Company

At best, there’s two franchises where Love would be a Week 1 starter, as it stands today.





The Detroit Lions have a new identity: Culture and Continuity - Pride Of Detroit

Forget the Patriot Way, this is the Lions’ Way.





2022 Bears mock draft: Updated 7-round predictions after Mack trade - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears double down on offense with their two second-round picks.





Culture, Coaching, Cousins and Confidence: A Look into the Vikings Off-Season So Far - Daily Norseman

It was only a couple months ago that we were waiting for the news to drop that the Vikings had parted ways with head coach Mike Zimmer, and as it turned out, general manager Rick Spielman as well. ...

NFC SOUTH:

Saints re-sign Jameis Winston to 2 year deal, per reports - Canal Street Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints will run it back with their 2021 QB in Jameis Winston, as they sign him to a 2 year deal, per reports.





Falcons sign QB Marcus Mariota to 2-year deal to replace Matt Ryan - The Falcoholic

Former Titans, Raiders QB will replace Matt Ryan in 2022 and perhaps beyond.





Carolina Panthers brass digging deep into 2022 quarterback class - Cat Scratch Reader

"new to us" seems to be the only guiding ethos to the Panthers 2022 quarterback search. It continues with due diligence on the upcoming rookie prospects.





Bucs News: The restructured contract of Mike Evans opens more doors? - Bucs Nation

Bucs may be looking to continue to bolster their offense

NFC WEST:

Breer: The 49ers were waiting for the Texans to trade Deshaun Watson to see Jimmy Garoppolo’s market - Niners Nation

The Niners alleged asking price is two-second round picks for Jimmy Garoppolo





Arizona Cardinals need to take advantage of the weakening NFC - Revenge of the Birds

For the Arizona Cardinals the slow start to the off-season is only compounded by the fact that the NFC keeps getting weaker.

Johnny Venerable takes an accurate look at things going on.





Should the Seahawks trade for Baker Mayfield? - Field Gulls

Anyone who has read the Comments section the past few days knows that I am "a hard NO" on the idea of the Seattle Seahawks trading for Baker Mayfield.

The reason is simple: Compensation.





Rams News: How much did LA improve at receiver by swapping Woods for Robinson? - Turf Show Times

The initial signing of Robinson was met with excitement, until it meant losing Woods