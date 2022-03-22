Chris Grier attends Texas A&M pro day

The Miami Dolphins are still working their way through free agency, with offensive tackle Terron Armstead’s visit on Monday highlighting the team’s continued pursuit of offensive line updates. They are also making sure to stay up to date on prospects for next month’s 2022 NFL Draft, including having general manager Chris Grier attend Tuesday’s pro day at Texas A&M.

Traditionally Grier, Miami’s general manager since 2016, attends a few pro days each year. As the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson pointed out, Grier attended LSU’s pro day last year, meeting with wide receiver Jamar Chase. The Dolphins ultimately selected wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with their first round pick while Chase was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals.

There are 15 players scheduled to work out during Texas A&M’s pro day, including some potential first-round picks who could be appealing to the Dolphins. Offensive tackle Kenyon Green, defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal, and running back Isaiah Spiller all could be targets for the Dolphins.

Also participating are Texas A&M players, defenisve lineman Michael Clemons, linebacker Aaron Hansford, offensive lineman Jahmir Johnson, defensive lineman Tyree Johnson, defensive back Leon O’Neal, Jr., defenisve lineman Jayden Peevy, kicker Seth Small, and tight end Jalen Wydermyer. Four other players are also joining the workout, including former Texas A&M quarterback Nick Starkel, who played for San Jose State, as well as East Texas Baptist University’s wide receiver Caleb Eagans, Florida State cornerback Kyle Meyers, and former Texas A&M turned Incarnate Word wide receiver Moses Reynolds.

All the players are hoping to make an impression on the scouts in attendance. When it comes to the Dolphins’ representation, having their GM at the pro day gives the players a perfect opportunity to make an impression.