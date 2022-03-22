Miami Dolphins sign Terron Armstead to bolster offensive line

The Miami Dolphins seemed to have landed their top target in the 2022 NFL free agency market today as the team signed former New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are signing Armstead to a five-year deal.

The #Dolphins are signing their new left tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million deal plus incentives, per source. https://t.co/nPbEFIwqM7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2022

The move immediately upgrades the Dolphins’ offensive line, providing a veteran left tackle to the roster, a move the team needed to make this year. The team also signed veteran guard Connor Williams this offseason, providing assistance to the weakest unit on the roster last year.

The Dolphins have looked to address the offensive line for the past several offseasons, and relied on younger players last year. This year, they are adding veterans to the unit in an effort to immediately upgrade the play while continuing to give the younger players time to develop. Now, the team has the top available free agent lineman signed and added to the roster.

Armstead was a third-round pick by the Saints in 2013 and has spent his entire career there. He turns 31 in July and has never played in every game during a season, including last year when he played in eight games, in part due to elbow and knee injuries. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, making the all-star event in 2018, 2019, and 2020. The Dolphins will likely keep Armstead at his left tackle position, despite the right tackle spot being the blind-side protector for the left-handed Tua Tagovailoa.

To fill the right tackle position, Miami could look to a competition between Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis, Liam Eichenberg, or any of the other linemen, or they could still address the position with another free agent or a draft pick. Williams has also said he would be willing to play wherever the coaches need him to play and, while he has been a left guard primarily, he believes he could play tackle or center as well and would be open to playing anywhere.