FILM | A look at new Miami Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson

With 24 pending free agents, it was apparent the Miami Dolphins were going to make some depth signings that would leave fans wanting more. However, they weren’t all like that. One of Miami’s ‘BiGGeST’ signings of the offseason (so far) was landing Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.

Here’s what Kevin wrote on March 20th about the signing.

Wilson will likely be Miami’s #3 or even #4 wide receiver, but when you look at his skillset compared to Mack Hollins—who I absolutely adored—I think it was an upgrade for Miami.

Yes, this was against the Philadelphia Eagles backups in Week 18.

cedric wilson jr. caught 5/6 targets for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the cowboys' 51-26 win over the eagles in week 18. here's every target #finsup pic.twitter.com/jxnM9Vb743 — josh houtz (@houtz) March 15, 2022

Cedrick Wilson can play on the outside, but a majority of his snaps came from the slot in 2021. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus’ Ryan Smith, no wide receiver in football lined up more in the slot last season than Wilson—who saw 90.5% of his snaps from the slot.

New #Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson lined up in the slot more than any other WR in 2021 (90.5%)



Jaylen Waddle (60.1%) ranked 33rd#FinsUp — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) March 15, 2022

When asked if he views himself as a slot wide receiver, Cedrick Wilson n had this to say:



“Yes, I definitely like the slot. There’s a lot more room to work. But I definitely see myself as an overall football player which I can run, throw and catch. So pretty much any position I feel like I’ll be comfortable at, whether it’s inside or outside. But I definitely strive in the slot when I’m in there.”

In my opinion, Wilson is an upgrade over Hollins. And considering Miami inked him to a three-year deal, there’s a good chance he will have a significant role in Mike McDaniel’s system—and to be completely honest, I like the upside he brings.

I’m also intrigued to see how McDaniel might use a player like Wilson.

cedrick wilson is QB2 pic.twitter.com/USUXnfi49u — josh houtz (@houtz) March 14, 2022

But don’t take my word for it.

Here’s a look at the Miami Dolphins’ newest wide receiver, Cedrick Wilson.

cedric wilson jr. | 7/10 targets for 104 yards vs LV pic.twitter.com/K0tHabSEhl — josh houtz (@houtz) March 15, 2022

What are your thoughts on Cedrick Wilson? Should I continue to do these articles where I spotlight each player and showcase some of their highlights? Do you believe the Dolphins will sign Terron Armstead? What is taking so long?!?!?! Let us know in the comments section below!