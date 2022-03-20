Miami Dolphins free agency 2022: Terron Armstead to visit with team on Monday

The Miami Dolphins will host offensive tackle Terron Armstead on a free agent visit on Monday, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Armstead is widely considered the top offensive tackle to hit free agency this year and would immediately upgrade the Dolphins’ offensive line should the two sides come to an agreement. According to Rapoport and Pelissero, Armstead is flying into Miami tonight for tomorrow’s visit.

The Dolphins are believed to have been targeting Armstead since free agency began a week ago, but the veteran wanted to see what happened with the New Orleans Saints and their pursuit of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. If New Orleans was able to entice Watson and complete a trade with the Texans, the belief was Armstead would like to return to the Saints. However, Watson has now been traded to the Cleveland Browns, so it appears Armstead is ready to start considering a move to South Florida.

Armstead was a third-round pick of the Saints in 2013. He has appeared in 97 games, starting 93 of them, over his nine years in the league. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2018.

Miami’s top need this offseason is addressing and upgrading the offensive line. They already signed guard Connor Williams and now appear set to at least pitch themselves to Armstead.