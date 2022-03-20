NFL Free Agency 2022: Dolphins miss out on La’el Collins after the former Cowboys OT signs with the Bengals

For days, fans anxiously waited for the Miami Dolphins to sign a marquee offensive line.

Sure, Connor Williams was fine, but we all wanted to read about the big signing of Terron Armstead—or my personal favorite—La’El Collins. Well, after a few days of waiting and waiting and waiting, the first domino in the tackle market inevitably fell.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the 28-year-old tackle has reached an agreement with the Cincinnati Bengals, though terms of the deal have not yet been announced.

The #Bengals are finalizing an agreement with OT La’el Collins, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He was supposed to leave town today for another visit but Cincy didn’t let him go. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2022

It wasn’t as cut and dry as it may seem with Collins, who faced a five-game suspension last season for trying to bribe the league’s drug tester. He also missed the entire 2020 season due to injury.

And yet, despite all of his off-the-field issues and injury concerns, he was still the free agent I had hoped the Dolphins would land most. He’s not only a young, versatile offensive lineman, but he plays right tackle, the most important position with a left-handed quarterback.

But who cares about all that.

Instead, he will be protecting Joe Burrow for the next _____ years.

Miami now appears to be all in on Saints’ left tackle Terron Armstead. Whether or not Chris Grier can close the deal is anyone’s guess.

at this point, Dolphins all-in on Terron Armstead https://t.co/iyV4p4a8pQ — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) March 20, 2022

What are your thoughts on free agency so far? Are you glad the Dolphins passed on La’el Collins? Should they now be all in on Terron Armstead? Do you feel most comfortable with Robert Hunt or Liam Eichenberg at right tackle? Let us know in the comments section below!