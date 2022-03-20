NFL free agency 2022: Closer look at Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson

As we all continue to wait for the next Miami Dolphins move in the 2022 NFL free agency period, now is also a great time to look back at some of the moves the Dolphins have already made. One of those early moves this offseason was the signing of former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, providing the team with a 26-year old depth receiver who has the potential to give Miami another threat on the offense along with some experience as a kick and punt returner.

To understand what Miami is getting in their new wideout, I turned to Dave Halprin from Blogging the Boys, SB Nation’s Cowboys site. Halprin started his breakdown looking at who Wilson is and how he fit on the Cowboys’ roster, explaining, “He was a quality rotation piece that sat as WR4 on the Cowboys depth chart behind Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. He was the first guy the Cowboys turned to if anyone was injured or out with COVID.”

The top of the Dolphins’ depth chart includes Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker, with Lynn Bowden, Jr., Allen Hurns, Preston Williams, and Wilson likely the next group of receivers behind them. It would seem the Dolphins are looking for Wilson to fill exactly the same type of role with them that he had in Dallas, though they could ask him to do a little more, potentially being the third option on the depth chart if they do not add another player to the group.

Wilson gives the Dolphins a player who can do just about anything asked of him, Halprin continued. He stated, “His strengths were that he was a jack-of-all trades. The Cowboys could line him up in various places and he would generally produce. Given his rotational role, his six touchdowns in 2021 were actually pretty good. In 2021 he showed very good hands and didn’t share the dropsies that the Cowboys receiving corps sometimes displayed. I would project that with regular starts as a WR 2or 3 he could be a productive player.”

The Dolphins have had their own struggles with drops, so adding a sure-handed wide receiver who can be relied upon to produce is a big upgrade for the club.

Halprin took a look at the weaker side of Wilson’s game, but admitted the sample size was probably too small to fully identify everything. He explained, “His weaknesses are hard to define because he was buried on a depth chart that had excellent receivers above him. So he never had to truly carry the load for any extended point of time. He was always a third or fourth option in the offense. He’s not a burner, and he’s not an overly-athletic guy who is going to win every 50/50 ball. He’s just a solid receiver who probably has upside once he gets more playing time. And by the way, as a former QB, he can throw the ball on gadget plays.”

Again, the Dolphins need that solid receiver, and that seems to be exactly the role Wilson will fit. He may not be a burner, but if he can find a role as the possession receiver for the Dolphins, freeing up Waddle and Parker to make big plays - as well as tight end Mike Gesicki - Wilson could be the perfect addition for Miami’s offense.

As for how Halprin sees Wilson fitting in with the Dolphins, he seems to think Miami did well with the signing. Miami signed Wilson to a three-year, $22.05 million contract, with $12.75 million guaranteed. Halprin remarked, “I think it’s a pretty fair contract for his services. Probably on the top end based on his stats, but he does have the potential to be worth it. The Cowboys are spending money elsewhere, so they didn’t try to match it. But he’s a quality player.”

Adding quality players is critical to success in the NFL. It sounds like the Dolphins did exactly that with the addition of Wilson.