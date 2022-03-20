Dolphins waiting for Armstead decision with Collins pursuit on hold

The Miami Dolphins need to continue to upgrade their offensive line, and they know it. After almost a week of free agency, however, there has been little movement on the line, with only former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams added to the roster. The little movement for the Dolphins does parallel the lack of movement around the league, though, with many of the top free-agent linemen still available on the market.

Much of the stagnation for the offensive line market, especially the offensive tackles, is likely caused by Terron Armstead’s availability. Considered the top lineman - and perhaps the top player - available on the market, Armstead is thought to be considering offers, but may want to stay with the New Orleans Saints. He was selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft by New Orleans, and has played all eight seasons of his career there. If he does decide to sign elsewhere, the Dolphins are reportedly putting in the work to sign him.

According to a report from the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins are “pursuing” Armstead, to the point that they have put their pursuit of La’el Collins “on hold.” Jackson add that, should the Dolphins convince Armstead to leave the Saints and come to South Florida, that would give the team a veteran left tackle, then have either Liam Eichenberg or Robert Hunt at right tackle. The Dolphins would also consider resuming their pursuit of Collins, potentially adding new players for both tackle spots.

As has been thought for the first week of free agency, everything seems to hinge on what Armstead decides. It does appear the Dolphins are doing what they can to make Armstead decide he wants to head to Miami, even to the point of waiting on other potential free agents to see if they can get the player they want.