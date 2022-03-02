2022 NFL Free Agency: Edge rushers tracker

Two weeks from today, the NFL calendar will move to the 2022 league year, which will bring with it the start of the free agency period. Teams are starting to eye that deadline for re-signing their own soon-to-be free agents before they have a chance to reach the open market. While some players will sign new contracts with their current teams or the franchise tag will be used to keep a player with their current team for another year, and there are always cuts that are required for teams to create salary cap space, the list of expected unrestricted free agents is fairly well known.

We have been working through the list of players from around the league who are expected to be free agents. We have already taken a look at the list of offensive linemen and the running backs. Today, we turn to the edge rushers who could be available for the Miami Dolphins when free agency begins.

As with the other lists, this only includes the expected unrestricted free agents or players who are already free agents due to being cut or not being on an active roster when the season ended. Restricted and exclusive rights free agents were not included in this list, simply because we have to wait to see who is tendered and who is not. We do not include the Dolphins’ soon-to-be free agents as we take a look at each of those players individually.

The list below includes the player, his current team, and his age.

Edge rushers

Mario Addison, Buffalo Bills (35)

Olasunkanmi Adeniyi, Tennessee Titans (25)

Dorance Armstrong Jr., Dallas Cowboys (25)

Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles (26)

Tashawn Bower, Minnesota Vikings (27)

Lorenzo Carter, New York Giants (27)

Taco Charlton, Pittsburgh Steelers (28)

Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns (29)

Brandon Copeland, Atlanta Falcons (31)

Bryan Cox Jr., Buffalo Bills (28)

Kyler Fackrell, Los Angeles Chargers (31)

Dante Fowler Jr., Atlanta Falcons (28)

Dennis Gardeck, Arizona Cardinals (28)

Adam Gotsis, Jacksonville Jaguars (30)

Rasheem Green, Seattle Seahawks (25)

Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys (30)

Everson Griffen, Minnesota Vikings (35)

Charles Harris, Detroit Lions (27)

Marquis Haynes, Carolina Panthers (29)

Justin Houston, Baltimore Ravens (33)

Jerry Hughes, Buffalo Bills (34)

Melvin Ingram, Kansas City Chiefs (33)

Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals (32)

Ryan Kerrigan, Philadelphia Eagles (34)

Arden Key, San Francisco 49ers (26)

Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans (26)

Tyquan Lewis, Indianapolis Colts (27)

Cassius Marsh, Chicago Bears (30)

Jacob Martin, Houston Texans (27)

Lerentee McCray, Jacksonville Jaguars (32)

Takkarist McKinley, Cleveland Browns (27)

Pernell McPhee, Baltimore Ravens (34)

Steven Means, Atlanta Falcons (32)

Whitney Mercilus, Green Bay Packers (32)

Von Miller, Los Angeles Rams (33)

Al-Quadin Muhammad, Indianapolis Colts (27)

Uchenna Nwosu, Los Angeles Chargers (26)

Efe Obada, Buffalo Bills (30)

Ifeadi Odenigbo, Cleveland Browns (28)

Alex Okafor, Kansas City Chiefs (31)

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Los Angeles Rams (27)

Nate Orchard, Washington Commanders (29)

Jason Pierre-Paul, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (33)

Haason Reddick, Carolina Panthers (28)

Chris Smith, Houston Texans (30)

Kemoko Turay, Indianapolis Colts (27)

DeMarcus Walker, Houston Texans (28)

Jihad Ward, Jacksonville Jaguars (28)

Stephen Weatherly, Denver Broncos (28)

Jordan Willis, San Francisco 49ers (27)