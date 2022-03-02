Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Re-signing Brian Hoyer would ensure stability in Patriots’ quarterback room - Pats Pulpit
Hoyer is one of 15 Patriots set for unrestricted free agency this offseason.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Re-signing Braxton Berrios might depend on how much the Jets value his special teams contributions - Gang Green Nation
The Jets face a decision in the coming weeks about what to do in respect of wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The free agent is coming off a breakout year where he set career highs in receptions,...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Opinion: Bills need to take two-pronged approach to backup QB this offseason - Buffalo Rumblings
Buffalo needs to keep adding QB talent
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Can Tony Jefferson fill the Anthony Levine Sr. role for the Ravens? - Baltimore Beatdown
Soon after the conclusion of the 2021 season, veteran Anthony Levine Sr. announced his official retirement after a 10-year playing career with the Ravens. While Levine will no longer be an on-field...
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
What is the best-case scenario for the 2022 Steelers this offseason? - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to embark on a very important offseason. What is the perfect scenario for the black and gold?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
NFL Free Agents 2022: Bengals picked to land 3 of PFF’s top 50 free agents - Cincy Jungle
Jessie Bates III being one of the three.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns reportedly eyeing franchise tag for David Njoku - Dawgs By Nature
Free agent tight end "viewed as a candidate" for the franchise tag, according to Pro Football Network.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Texans May Be Forced To Release Deshaun Watson - Battle Red Blog
The multiverse is vast, but we’re not in the right one for the Texans to be successful.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Titans free agent spotlight: LB Rashaan Evans - Music City Miracles
Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2022 NFL Free Agency Primer! Free agency is set to begin on March 16th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then....
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars re-sign veteran OL Tyler Shatley - Big Cat Country
The deal is worth up to $6.8 million over two years
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Report: Colts One of Several Teams Who Will Be ‘Diligent’ in QB Trade Market - Stampede Blue
Over the last few weeks, there have been multiple reports that the expectation is for the Indianapolis Colts to move on from QB Carson Wentz via trade or his release before March 18.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
If there’s no Rodgers/Wilson in Denver’s future, should it be Drew Lock time? - Mile High Report
I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but yeah, maybe.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers News: Bolts appear twice in NFL.com’s list of the top-10 games of 2021 - Bolts From The Blue
Unsurprisingly, they’re both divisional matchups.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders offseason: As much salary cap space as we thought? - Silver And Black Pride
Vegas’ ample cap space likely to evaporate quickly, but team can maneuver to create more
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs retain Eric Bieniemy: why we shouldn't be surprised it happened - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City is keeping its offensive coordinator for another season — and there’s no reason for us to be surprised.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Daniel Jeremiah’s Top-50 board (2.0) - Takeaways for the Giants - Big Blue View
What can we take away from Jeremiah’s board for the Giants?
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
5 ‘most improved’ Eagles candidates for 2022 - Bleeding Green Nation
Could Jalen Hurts wind up being the most improved Eagle next year?
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
How the Cowboys can get a better return on their draft capital - in three easy steps - Blogging The Boys
Get on the phone, Stephen Jones, and make some trades!
Washington Football Team (via Hogs Haven)
Ranking ten viable veteran QB options for Washington - Hogs Haven
Garoppolo, Wilson, Rodgers, Watson, and more. Ranking each veteran quarterback option that Washington will have to consider over the next few weeks.
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Green Bay is one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft - Acme Packing Company
Team president Mark Murphy stated Green Bay, Detroit and Washington are the three cities in the running to host the draft in 2024
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
2022 NFL free agency preview: 5 quarterbacks the Detroit Lions should consider - Pride Of Detroit
The Lions need a backup, is that backup a free agent?
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
2022 NFL Draft: Infante’s “My Guys” offensive team - Windy City Gridiron
Which offensive players is Windy City Gridiron’s Lead Draft Analyst going to bat for in the 2022 NFL Draft?
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Vikings 2022 NFL Combine Preview - Daily Norseman
The Underwear Olympics begin soon!
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Michael Thomas’ contract restructure brings more stability to the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
With all the chaos being projected by outside sources, the Saints have internally quietly stabilized the organization.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons salary cap 2022: How team can clear cap space to spend in free agency - The Falcoholic
Per the well-connected Wyche, the Falcons have planned out free agency.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Scott Fitterer’s Year 1 review: The 2021 draft - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers rookie general manager made some great trades but questionable picks in his first NFL draft.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Where does Ali Marpet’s retirement leave Buccaneers? - Bucs Nation
It was already going to be a difficult offseason for Tampa Bay, and it got even harder on Sunday.
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Jimmy Garoppolo can’t remain a Niner with the current salary cap - Niners Nation
For reasons that remain unclear, prominent NFL "experts" are acting like the salary cap doesn’t exist.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Kyler’s Gambit - Revenge of the Birds
Pictured above: Kyler Murray and agent Eric Burkhardt.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
In praise of Larry Izzo and the Seahawks’ special teams turnaround - Field Gulls
Special teams was, to say the least, a bit of a liability for at least the final three seasons of Brian Schneider’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.
After Schneider left the team due to personal...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Odell Beckham Jr’s 3 most-likely free agent destinations - Turf Show Times
He didn’t really have his breakthrough game until the NFC Championship, but OBJ is ready to break the bank
