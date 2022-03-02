Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Re-signing Brian Hoyer would ensure stability in Patriots’ quarterback room - Pats Pulpit

Hoyer is one of 15 Patriots set for unrestricted free agency this offseason.





Re-signing Braxton Berrios might depend on how much the Jets value his special teams contributions - Gang Green Nation

The Jets face a decision in the coming weeks about what to do in respect of wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The free agent is coming off a breakout year where he set career highs in receptions,...





Opinion: Bills need to take two-pronged approach to backup QB this offseason - Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo needs to keep adding QB talent

AFC NORTH:

Can Tony Jefferson fill the Anthony Levine Sr. role for the Ravens? - Baltimore Beatdown

Soon after the conclusion of the 2021 season, veteran Anthony Levine Sr. announced his official retirement after a 10-year playing career with the Ravens. While Levine will no longer be an on-field...





What is the best-case scenario for the 2022 Steelers this offseason? - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to embark on a very important offseason. What is the perfect scenario for the black and gold?





NFL Free Agents 2022: Bengals picked to land 3 of PFF’s top 50 free agents - Cincy Jungle

Jessie Bates III being one of the three.





Cleveland Browns reportedly eyeing franchise tag for David Njoku - Dawgs By Nature

Free agent tight end "viewed as a candidate" for the franchise tag, according to Pro Football Network.

AFC SOUTH:

The Texans May Be Forced To Release Deshaun Watson - Battle Red Blog

The multiverse is vast, but we’re not in the right one for the Texans to be successful.





Titans free agent spotlight: LB Rashaan Evans - Music City Miracles

Welcome to Music City Miracles’ Tennessee Titans 2022 NFL Free Agency Primer! Free agency is set to begin on March 16th, but the Titans are able to re-sign their own free agents before then....





Jaguars re-sign veteran OL Tyler Shatley - Big Cat Country

The deal is worth up to $6.8 million over two years





Report: Colts One of Several Teams Who Will Be ‘Diligent’ in QB Trade Market - Stampede Blue

Over the last few weeks, there have been multiple reports that the expectation is for the Indianapolis Colts to move on from QB Carson Wentz via trade or his release before March 18.

AFC WEST:

If there’s no Rodgers/Wilson in Denver’s future, should it be Drew Lock time? - Mile High Report

I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but yeah, maybe.





Chargers News: Bolts appear twice in NFL.com’s list of the top-10 games of 2021 - Bolts From The Blue

Unsurprisingly, they’re both divisional matchups.





Raiders offseason: As much salary cap space as we thought? - Silver And Black Pride

Vegas’ ample cap space likely to evaporate quickly, but team can maneuver to create more





Chiefs retain Eric Bieniemy: why we shouldn't be surprised it happened - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City is keeping its offensive coordinator for another season — and there’s no reason for us to be surprised.

NFC EAST:

Daniel Jeremiah’s Top-50 board (2.0) - Takeaways for the Giants - Big Blue View

What can we take away from Jeremiah’s board for the Giants?





5 ‘most improved’ Eagles candidates for 2022 - Bleeding Green Nation

Could Jalen Hurts wind up being the most improved Eagle next year?





How the Cowboys can get a better return on their draft capital - in three easy steps - Blogging The Boys

Get on the phone, Stephen Jones, and make some trades!





Ranking ten viable veteran QB options for Washington - Hogs Haven

Garoppolo, Wilson, Rodgers, Watson, and more. Ranking each veteran quarterback option that Washington will have to consider over the next few weeks.

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay is one of three finalists to host the 2024 NFL Draft - Acme Packing Company

Team president Mark Murphy stated Green Bay, Detroit and Washington are the three cities in the running to host the draft in 2024





2022 NFL free agency preview: 5 quarterbacks the Detroit Lions should consider - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions need a backup, is that backup a free agent?





2022 NFL Draft: Infante’s “My Guys” offensive team - Windy City Gridiron

Which offensive players is Windy City Gridiron’s Lead Draft Analyst going to bat for in the 2022 NFL Draft?





Vikings 2022 NFL Combine Preview - Daily Norseman

The Underwear Olympics begin soon!

NFC SOUTH:

Michael Thomas’ contract restructure brings more stability to the Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

With all the chaos being projected by outside sources, the Saints have internally quietly stabilized the organization.





Falcons salary cap 2022: How team can clear cap space to spend in free agency - The Falcoholic

Per the well-connected Wyche, the Falcons have planned out free agency.





Scott Fitterer’s Year 1 review: The 2021 draft - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers rookie general manager made some great trades but questionable picks in his first NFL draft.





Where does Ali Marpet’s retirement leave Buccaneers? - Bucs Nation

It was already going to be a difficult offseason for Tampa Bay, and it got even harder on Sunday.

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Jimmy Garoppolo can’t remain a Niner with the current salary cap - Niners Nation

For reasons that remain unclear, prominent NFL "experts" are acting like the salary cap doesn’t exist.





Kyler’s Gambit - Revenge of the Birds

Pictured above: Kyler Murray and agent Eric Burkhardt.





In praise of Larry Izzo and the Seahawks’ special teams turnaround - Field Gulls

Special teams was, to say the least, a bit of a liability for at least the final three seasons of Brian Schneider’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks.

After Schneider left the team due to personal...





Odell Beckham Jr’s 3 most-likely free agent destinations - Turf Show Times

He didn’t really have his breakthrough game until the NFC Championship, but OBJ is ready to break the bank